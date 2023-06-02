Clarence Thomas, Ken Paxton and Donald Trump: The Corrupting Influence of the Oligarchy





It’s tempting to blame the current scandals surrounding two right-wing icons, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, on both men’s lack of ethical compass. Resisting this temptation is necessary if we are to learn a larger lesson about the roots of political corruption in this country.

The guideline of these headline-grabbing events involves massive wealth, domestic and foreign, seeking to buy power and knowing how to cultivate those who have it as well as those who have had it and could reclaim it. Simply put, very wealthy people often seek to enlist the powerful to help them keep things the way they are.

This story is as old as the Republic itself. From America’s beginnings, as bestselling author Thom Hartmann writes in “The Hidden History of the American Oligarchy,” our history has unfolded in periods of back and forth between democracy and the oligarchy, between “rule of, by, and for the people” and “rule of, by, and for the rich.”

Indeed, Alexander Hamilton and his Federalist contemporaries exhibited what political scientist Jay Cost calls “shocking naivete regarding the greed and narrow-mindedness of the speculative class” which, according to inside information, wreaked havoc by buying Revolutionary War bonds to veterans. Such naivety allowed members of this class to enrich themselves, fostering the rise of an oligarchy that sought to corrupt the government and periodically succeeded in doing so.

The fact that Harlan Crow lavished private jet flights and free vacations on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, not to mention paying tuition for Thomas’ adopted son and buying his mother’s house , so that neither Thomas nor his mother had to pay rent or mortgage is just the latest example of a working oligarchy.

The oligarchs who buy influence today are not just American citizens.

In a sophisticated power-buy that repays past favors and looks to the future, the Saudi monarchy, which happens to lead one of the world’s most reactionary regimes, is sponsoring an independent professional golf tour (via of its sovereign wealth fund) which has organized several tournaments at Donald Trump’s courses. It comes just a few years after the then-president approved by Congress cutting off US military aid for the Saudi war on Yemen. (The same Saudi fund also invested $2 billion in a business venture run by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law.)

The Saudis were also, at least arguably, rewarding Trump for refusing to sanction Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the desert kingdom’s de facto ruler, after Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated and dismembered by Saudi agents. . There is also the potential investment in future influence if Trump returns to power.

The wealth-corruption-right-politics nexus also plays out at the state level in this country, as was brought to light during the May 27 impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who waived bribes -of-wine.

He reportedly did so in exchange for helping donor Nate Paul, a wealthy Austin real estate developer, by appointing special attorneys, one to investigate a court-approved FBI search of Paul’s home and the other to question a local district attorney’s investigation of Paul.

Corruption, the abuse of the political system by those with the means to abuse it, is certainly not limited to right-wing elected officials. But it tends to weigh more heavily on the conservative side of government, both here and abroad.

German economist and social scientist Zohal Hessami’s empirical analysis of 106 countries over a 24-year period suggests that “the extent of corruption is about 10% higher when right-wing parties are in power rather than left-wing or centrist parties”.

There are at least two reasons for this. First, those with a lot of wealth and power tend to support the status quo politics favored by conservative politicians. They are willing to pay to keep things as they are.

Second, and in parallel, there is a clear association between corruption and efforts to preserve or increase economic inequality and disparities in the distribution of wealth. A 2014 Oxfam report, “Working for the Few,” puts it this way: “Extreme economic inequality and political capture are too often intertwined. Left unchecked, political institutions are undermined and governments overwhelmingly serve the interests of economic elites at the expense of ordinary people. .”

Of course, corruption can be covered up. Think of the Saudis and Trump. Or consider the classic deployed by Crow, who maintains that he never speaks to Judge Thomas about “cases.”

In all likelihood, he doesn’t have to. Socializing with powerful people, as Crow does, builds trust and friendship. Hassami’s research shows that “trust and reciprocity are essential when people are involved in illegal activities such as corruption”.

What often unites those on the right, especially those whose goal in life is to accumulate more and more wealth, is opposition to democratization measures that protect the right to vote, restrict money in policy or extend the rights of underrepresented groups. Those who “got their own” prefer to keep their club exclusive.

As Finn Heinrich, a specialist in governance, democracy and civil society issues, notes, “the data show a strong correlation between corruption and social exclusion”.

Let’s go back for a moment to the first reason why corruption is so often an instinct among oligarchs. It’s not just that they like the way things are right now. They often love the past even more and seek to roll back incremental reforms to the conditions of previous decades or even centuries.

Take billionaire Richard Uihlein, heir to the Schlitz brewing family fortune, and his wife, Liz, whom The New York Times describes as “the most powerful conservative couple you’ve never heard of.”

They are financing a right-wing campaign in Ohio to neutralize perhaps the greatest democratic reform brought about by the progressive era, the initiative process. This device gave citizens the right to pass majority laws and circumvent legislatures that were often bought, sold and paid for by the robber barons of the 19th century “Golden Age”.

There are lessons to be learned from examining this history of wealth, right-wing politics and corruption. One of the most important comes from Harvard anti-corruption expert Matthew Stephenson: “The fight against corruption in the United States has been a slow one, a fight that has spanned generations.”

Indeed, it has played out in the many instances where determined Americans have regained power, whether it was the Jacksonian Democrats who brought down the second largest bank in the United States for its corrupt influence, the abolitionists who defeated an aristocracy arrogant slavery that dominated poor whites with enslaved African Americans, or early 20th century workers who fought for their rights to organize and strike.

Today, we have legislation to fight for, including bills that would impose ethical accountability on the Supreme Court or limit the role of black money in elections. To succeed, we must all avoid treating the corruption of people like Clarence Thomas or Ken Paxton as a problem. of a few “bad apples” and see it as a symptom of the efforts of the oligarchs to overthrow democracy and equal opportunities.

To protect these things, citizens must speak out against corruption and the oligarchs who want to destroy government by and for the people. The moral arc of the universe bends toward justice, but getting there requires action to limit the power of public officials whose strings are pulled by the likes of Harlan Crow, Richard Uihlein and Mohammed bin Salman.

