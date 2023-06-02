Politics
How Turkey’s Erdogan used nationalism to win re-election
Before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the toughest fight of his two decades in power, a ubiquitous campaign poster showed him wearing dark sunglasses and a black bomber jacket with military patches in the alongside images of drones, ships, tanks and a ghostly national flag.
He will not leave the homeland unprotected, read the slogan of the posters. Go with the right person.
He is a martial personality who occupies an increasingly important part of the political identity that Erdogan has built over the past 20 years as president or prime minister of Turkey. To an already potent cocktail of Islamist and neoliberal elements, Erdogan, who will be sworn in for a historic third presidential term on Saturday, added a large dose of muscular nationalism, which he channeled into a masterful and nostalgic campaign that took away. his re-election and set him up to achieve the vision he calls Turkeys Century.
This vision draws not only from the country’s century-old history as a secular republic, but also from a honeyed vision of its past as the Ottoman Empire. In Erdogan’s account, the next 100 years will see Turkey regain its former glory as a mighty player on the world stage, an unabashed Muslim military power capable of standing up to its adversaries and inspiring the oppressed nations of the world. whole world.
In short: make Turkey even more beautiful.
Nations that were once great powers have a malleable, inflatable sense of their heyday, said Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkey Research Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. With that comes a tendency to be inspired by leaders who can speak to that narrative and embody it, and that’s Erdogan in Turkey.
Erdogan, 69, has pledged to catapult NATO member Turkey, with the alliance’s second largest military, into the world’s top 10 nations in all areas of politics, economy, technology, military and diplomacy. It is a total development campaign involving energy independence, gargantuan and controversial infrastructure projects like the Istanbul Canal, an artificial waterway to reduce traffic in the Bosphorus and, above all, a local arms industry. to make Turkey militarily stronger.
The last point is particularly painful: in 2019, the United States kicked Turkey out of its fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet program after the Erdogans government bought missiles from Russia. More recently, its refusal to accept Sweden into NATO for what it says is its harboring of Kurdish militants led Congress to block sales of F-16 fighter jets.
During his re-election campaign, he inaugurated the country’s first aircraft carrier, which was designed for the F-35 program but will instead deploy Turkish drones and helicopters. He also touted Turkey’s first tank and electric car as achievements that would propel the country into the next century.
Behind the displays of military power, said Asli Aydintasbas, a Turkish political expert and visiting scholar at the Brookings Institution in Washington, lies Erdogan’s recognition of a rising tide of nationalism in the country.
The trend points to nationalism as the dominant force in Turkish society, a force that runs through both Erdogan’s ruling AK party and opposition groups opposing him, Aydintasbas said.
Ahead of the first round of elections on May 14, the increasingly authoritarian Erdogan finally looked vulnerable. His first years in power had seen unprecedented economic growth. His government funded vast infrastructure projects, airports, bridges, elaborate mosques that helped lift people into the middle class and propelled the country of 85 million people into the top 20 global economies.
But the value of the Turkish lira plunged in 2018, and Erdogan’s stubborn refusal to raise interest rates drove inflation to 80% before stabilizing at just over half this year; in cities, it remains in three digits. His government’s rescue efforts were lackluster during February’s catastrophic earthquakes that killed at least 50,000 people and left millions homeless.
Polls predicted his quick defeat to a coalition of six opposition parties that united to defeat him. Instead, he led a hard-fought first round before beating challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in an unprecedented Sunday runoff with 52% of the vote.
Certainly, part of the credit for this victory goes to Erdogan’s control over the media and his use of state levers increasing the minimum wage and pensions, offering free gasoline to win votes. International observers deemed the election free but not fair.
But he also hammered home a message that makes him Turkey’s main protector and the only one who can restore it to its Ottoman greatness.
His vision for the Century of Turkeys draws inspiration from the glorious millennial past of our ancestors as well as the modern republic, he said in a speech late last year. Erdogan appointed himself in the line of succession of important Turkish leaders, including, notably, Osman Bey, the founder of the Ottoman empires, and Ataturk, the founder of the republic.
Let’s turn our country into a locomotive instead of a cog in the global wheel, he said.
Throughout his campaign, Erdogan has stood against a host of enemies, inside and out, who have hampered [Turkeys] enormous potential: laity; segments of the Kurdish minority; activists, writers and scholars who disagree with its policies; the LGBTQ+ community.
The fear of those who suffocate us is that the century of turkeys, the good news of which we announce today, will one day come to their door, Erdogan said in a victory speech to his supporters after the election. All the traps set in front of Turkey for 10 years, all the games played on it, all the daggers in its back, all the stumblings in its feet are to be prevented today. It is that day. You are here for that.
The rhetoric echoes that of other leaders who have surfed similar waves of nationalism and nostalgia, such as former President Trump with his MAGA pledges, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Brexit cheerleaders , and the revanchism of President Vladimir Putin in Russia.
You have this conception of a golden past and you are trying to reclaim it. You have a community that you blame for stealing that golden past from you, and you organize your politics in opposition to it, said Selim Koru, a political analyst based in Turkey.
It also promotes a paranoid view of the opposition that Erdogan’s supporters must be constantly alert to any signs of his enemies colluding against him.
The idea is still that the story derails from its original path in which you’re the good guys you’re supposed to win but the bad guys have won, and you have to reverse things, Koru said.
In a challenge to Washington and Europe, the list of antagonists increasingly includes the West.
Two days before the second round, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, an ally of Erdogan, said that after the election anyone who pursued pro-US policies in Turkey would be branded a traitor.
During his victory speech, Erdogan rejoiced that German, French and English magazines published covers to bring down Erdogan? They also lost.
With so much talk about adversaries, real or imagined, Erdogan is changing Turkey’s traditional position on the geopolitical stage, said Aydintasbas of the Brookings Institution.
Perhaps this is Erdogan’s legacy: he rebranded Turkey as a rising non-aligned power, a power that has no friends but only enemies, she said.
Beyond military prowess, Erdogan’s vision encompasses a new constitution and social changes, such as enshrining women’s right to wear the headscarf, a central issue for many conservatives in the country, and protecting the institution family against the threat of deviant currents.
Erdogans’ promise of Turkish exceptionalism strikes a chord with voters like Ali Ozman, a 63-year-old mechanic from Istanbul who has been an Erdogans loyalist since he began his political career as mayor of the city in 1993.
The other side has no project like it, no plan that they share with people, said Ozman, who spoke enthusiastically about all the improvements in cleaning up trash, building roads and hospitals he attributes to Erdogan. I feel safe and that the path for our young people is now open.
Ultimately, Erdogan’s optimistic view of the country’s future resonated with voters more than opposition focused on his missteps, said Harun Kucuk, director of the Middle East Center at the University of Pennsylvania.
The opposition said all these problems were caused by Erdogan; he was a doctor treating an illness, while Erdogan doesn’t do that, he said.
I don’t know how well Erdogans’ voters are ideologically informed. But he makes them feel good about the future.
