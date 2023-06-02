Imran Khan’s reputation ‘negatively affected’ after arrest, to sue for defamation | world news





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan recently decided to file a defamation suit against the country’s anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), for showing the world that he had been arrested for corruption. He further stated that his arrest last month was unlawful and dishonest,” which damaged his reputation.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Reuters)

I’ve decided to file a $15 billion libel suit against the president of NAB. I served him with a legal opinion. The ulterior motive was to defame me by arresting me at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad. And show the world that I was arrested for corruption, he said in a tweet.

Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was arrested by the country’s paramilitary personnel from the Islamabad High Court Complex (IHC) and, according to Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the arrest was was carried out in relation to the so-called Al-Qadir Trust case as well as other corruption cases in which he was allegedly involved.

The Al-Qadir Trust case is associated with the alleged involvement of Khan and his wife in obtaining billions of rupees from a real estate company for legalizing a laundered sum of 50 billion which was identified and returned to the Pakistan by the UK during the tenure of the PTI government. .

Khan claimed he raises $10 billion in charity every year and his credibility has never been questioned. He alleged his arrest was made to ridicule him and said the paramilitary force used brute force to carry out his arrest.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court declared Khan’s arrest illegal and ordered his immediate release, ordering him to appear before the IHC. He was later released on bail for two weeks by the High Court and ordered authorities not to arrest him until May 17.

Similarly, Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, who was arrested earlier in the same case, was released on bail by a local court.

I have not been informed of the conversion of the investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case into an investigation. The conditions stipulated in Article 24 of the NAB Ordinance have not been complied with. The Supreme Court ruled that the manner and execution of my arrest warrant was illegal and unconstitutional, he added.

