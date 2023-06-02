Moments of Jokowi and Kaesang Snacking on Legendary Javanese Bakmi in Yogyakarta





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with his youngest son Kaesang Pangarep at the legendary Javanese noodle Pak Pele in the northern square of Yogyakarta on Thursday (1/6/2023) evening. Photo/Presidential Decree

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) Enjoy the legendary Javanese noodle cuisine of Pak Pele in North Alun-Alun Yogyakarta on Thursday (1/6/2023) evening. Jokowi was seen accompanied by his younger son Kaesang Pangarep and his daughter-in-law Erina Gudono. – President Joko Widodo () Enjoy the legendary Javanese noodle cuisine of Pak Pele in North Alun-Alun Yogyakarta on Thursday (1/6/2023) evening. Jokowi was seen accompanied by his younger son Kaesang Pangarep and his daughter-in-law Erina Gudono. Jokowi was also seen sitting in a chair mingling with people at the noodle shop. Pak Pele, the owner of a store whose real name is Suhardiman, said he was surprised by the arrival of President Jokowi. He said his noodle shop had been visited by the president for the first time since it was established in 1983. “This is the first time Mr. President has come. Wow, I was shocked,” said Mr. Pelé in his statement on Friday. (05/02/2023). Photo/Presidential Decree A resident of Surabaya, Sri Yuliati, also admitted to being surprised by the arrival of President Jokowi. He didn’t even expect to meet and eat in the same store as President Jokowi. “It’s very nice to meet Mr. Jokowi. I felt the urge to come to Pak Jokowi’s house, how come we are here, thank God, I’m really happy,” said Sri Yuliati, who already visited the city of Surakarta. . Sri was also prepared to wait a long time to be able to eat at Pak Pele’s noodle stand. Moreover, his patience yielded very significant results for him. “I am very happy, even though I have waited a long time, finally there is a meaning in being able to meet Mr. Jokowi,” Sri said. Besides Sri, there is also a girl from Gresik who is vacationing in Yogyakarta with her son named Adrian. Seeing the president’s presence, Putri said Adrian immediately asked for the opportunity to take a picture together. “I want to go around on vacation, I just finished Kulonprogo and took a trip here, right here, it’s special that Pak Pele still has Pak Jokowi, so this (Adrian) is crying to see Pak Jokowi,” Putri said. . “I love you, Pak Jokowi,” said Adrian, who is still in the first year of elementary school (SD). Along with eating a variety of Javanese cuisine menus provided at Pak Pele’s bakmi stand, Jokowi also greeted and took selfies with people around the stand. (rca)

