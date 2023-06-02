Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited to speak at joint meeting of Congress





Comment this story Comment Congress leaders have invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of Congress during his visit to the United States later this month, marking the second time Modi has been asked to deliver a speech. such speech. Modi was invited to address Congress on June 22, in a letter sent this week which was signed by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (DN.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif .) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (DN.Y.). Based on our shared values ​​and our commitment to global peace and prosperity, the partnership between our two countries continues to grow, the leaders of Congress wrote. During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India’s future and talk about the global challenges facing our countries. Modis’ last visits to the United States were under President Donald Trump. In 2017, Modi notably countered Trump’s notoriously intense handshakes with several of his signature bear hugs. In 2016, under President Barack Obama, Modi visited the United States and addressed a joint meeting of Congress. In their letter to Modi this week, Congress leaders quoted his historic speech to Congress seven years ago as having left a lasting impact. As you said in that speech: Our relationship is set for a memorable future. The constraints of the past are behind us and the foundations for the future are firmly in place, they write. We hope to pave the way for greater collaboration between our countries in the years to come. Modi, who represents India’s right-wing Hindu nationalist party, has served as the country’s prime minister since 2014, winning re-election in 2019. India has no term limits for its prime ministers, and Modi is preparing to run to re-election. to a third term next year. Under his tenure, Modi was criticized for eroding Indian democracy, suppressing criticism of his Bharatiya Janata party and attempting to impose Hindu nationalism across the country. A Human Rights Watch report last year warned that Indian states ruled by his right-wing party had seen an increase in incidents of discrimination and abuse against Muslims, including the illegal bulldozing of muslim homes and businesses. Last month, India’s main opposition parties boycotted Modis’ inauguration of a new $120 million parliament building in New Delhi, accusing him of using the event as a coronation. When the soul of democracy has been sucked out of parliament, we find no value in a new building, the opposition parties said in a joint statement. It became a modern tradition for foreign leaders to address a joint meeting of Congress, if invited, during their official state visits to the United States. Since President Biden took office, there have been three such speeches, one by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and another by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last year during a surprise visit to Washington. . In April, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivered a nearly hour-long speech to a joint meeting of Congress, praising the synergy between his country and the United States. The Bidens also used Yoon’s visit to host an elaborate state dinner at the White House where the South Korean leader surprised the crowd singing one of his favorite songs, American Pie. An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Modi addressed a joint meeting of Congress in 2017. It took place in 2016.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/06/02/india-us-congress-modi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos