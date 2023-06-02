‘Everything I did was right’: Trump doubles down amid new reports of classified documents





Trump repeated DeSantis’ criticism for saying he wanted two terms to embrace a conservative agenda as president.

Frankly, I wouldn’t vote for him because he said, you need eight years. You need six months, Trump told Sean Hannity, at one point pronouncing the governor’s name as DeSanctus.

(DeSantis, for his part, told a reporter in response to similar comments from Trump on Thursday: Why didn’t he do it in his first four years?)

Both Trump and DeSantis face a growing number of GOP candidates, with former Governor Chris Christie and former Trump Vice President Mike Pence respectively eyeing campaign launch dates next week. Mentions of Christie and Pence drew boos from the public at Trumps Fox Town Hall.

I don’t understand what they’re doing, Trump said Thursday of low-voting candidates, including Christie, who has been one of the GOP’s most vocal critics.

Hannity started the discussion by questioning the physical and mental health of President Joe Bidens, after Bidens fell on stage at an Air Force graduation ceremony earlier in the day.

You cannot fall. You just can’t fall no matter what, Trump said, adding a 2020 incident in which he went down a ramp at West Point: It didn’t look so good.

Trump touted his appointment of conservative Supreme Court justices that resulted in the overturning of the Roe v. Wade. However, he reaffirmed his stance of leaving the issue to the states, as anti-abortion leaders continue to push for a national ban.

Remember, we have to win elections, but I did something no one could do, he said.

A spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee said of Trump’s appearance on Fox News: Every time Trump receives a platform, he reminds America of not only how much of a failure his presidency has been, but how extreme and dangerous it is.

The discussion with Hannity also comes weeks after the former president appeared in a town hall on CNN, which was widely criticized for allowing the former president to repeat false statements in front of a largely friendly audience.

While Trump has had a friendlier relationship over the years with Fox News than CNN, in recent weeks he has accused the conservative network of being too aligned with DeSantis.

Trump on Tuesday called his former publicist Kayleigh McEnany milktoast for presenting primary poll numbers on Fox News that he deemed too low (the numbers still showed him 25 points higher, according to the post on Truth Social).

In a separate piece earlier this month, Trump made it clearer: FoxNews has become the DeSanctimonious Network, but it will never work because it doesn’t have the merchandise.

The same article also referenced Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was rigged, and he accused Fox News of not fighting hard enough on his side. The network reached a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in April, after the company accused Fox of defamation for false election statements.

After firing Tucker Carlson and refusing to fight a VERY corrupt and rigged presidential election in 2020, which just cost them lots of money, prestige and RATINGS, they are a far cry from what they used to be, wrote Trump, referring to the firing of the controversial host shortly after the settlement.

