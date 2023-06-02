Cawe-Cawe Chairman Amien Rais: Don’t Let Xi Jinping Get Angry With Jokowi





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Ummat Party Shura Council Chairman Amien Rais has assessed President Jokowi sunday – sunday and intervened in the 2024 presidential election to secure victory for the champion candidate. According to Amien, Jokowi was determined to carry out this reckless political maneuver because he had two political objectives or targets. The first objective, Jokowi wants his successor president to be someone who wants to protect him and his family in case of a legal case after retirement. Second, Jokowi wants to ensure that his political policy of making Indonesia subordinate to China continues. According to Amien, if the political policy changes, Chinese President Xi Jinping will be angry with Jokowi. “Don’t let Pak De Xi Jinping, Pak De Besar get angry with Pak De Kecil, Pak Jokowi, because the plan for the slow annexation of Indonesia by the People’s Republic of China is getting difficult or hindered, don’t let not that happen,” said the former chairman of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly. Amien Rais revealed no evidence that Xi Jinping would be angry. However, he still believes Jokowi TO DO sunday – sunday in the 2024 presidential election to ensure the victory of the champion candidate. According to Amien, Jokowi actually not only chatted or interfered, but actually intervened in the 2024 presidential election. “I see that Jokowi is no longer a cawe-cawe, but a direct intervention by recklessly deploying all the resources at his disposal. All the devices under his control are deployed to achieve his political objectives,” Amien said. Amien also described the form of intervention that Jokowi carried out to achieve his political goals. One of them extends the tenure of Firli Bahuri et al as KPK leaders by a decision of the Constitutional Court (MK), the institution chaired by Jokowi’s brother-in-law. Apart from this, he continued, there was also an attempted takeover of the Democratic Party by Chief of the Presidential Staff (KSP) Moeldoko. Amien believes Moeldoko did this with the knowledge and permission of President Jokowi. Amien called all forms of intervention carried out by Jokowi dangerous political maneuvers carried out without hesitation, without shame. He also asked Jokowi to stop this reckless political maneuver. “If you don’t stop your reckless political maneuvering, I’m afraid you’ll fall in the middle of the road. So my job is just to convey, I hope you can think about it,” the former president said. General of PP Muhammadiyah. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during his meeting with national media leaders at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday (29/5/2023) responded to voices that so far saw him as a go-between in relations with political parties. Jokowi pointed out that the cawe-cawe he meant was in the positive stuff. “For the country, I am single,” Jokowi said at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday (29/5/2023). Jokowi admitted that he would go on tour to make sure the country’s economy was running smoothly. He also said that there must be cawe-cawe for the elections to take place democratically. He recalled that his statement about the girls was not misinterpreted. “Don’t continue to think that I am an interlocutor in practical political affairs,” he added. Including the issue of inviting political party leaders, he stressed that this was an effort to ensure that this country would continue to function well in the future. What he conveyed during the meeting with political party leaders, Jokowi said, was about a golden opportunity for Indonesia that should not be missed. “The next thirteen years will be decisive,” Jokowi said.

