Despite the crackdown, the popularity of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, polling bank analysts intact





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan still enjoys broad public support, particularly in the populated provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, despite a massive crackdown on his supporters and defections of top leaders since violent protests in May 9.

About 100 senior party leaders, including close aides to the Khans and former ministers, announced their departure from Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party while condemning the May 9 protests that spread across the country. country following the arrest of former Islamabad prime ministers. High Court in a corruption case.

Security forces swung into action against arsonists and rioters after protesters carrying PTI flags stormed and vandalized public buildings and military installations, including the official residence of a top general and the neighborhood army general in Rawalpindi. Hundreds of Khans supporters and senior party leaders have been arrested for inciting violence. Many of them then announced that they were leaving the party and some even declared that they were going to take a break from politics.

Despite ongoing struggles for Khan and his party, political analysts said the former prime minister was still among the country’s most popular leaders, believing he needed to revise his policies to win the next election.

At the moment, Khan has a direct confrontation with the establishment and no political leader, no matter how popular, can form a government in Pakistan without the establishment, journalist and political analyst Sohail Warraich told Arab News on Friday. .

Establishment is an understatement for the country’s mighty military in Pakistan. Historically, the military has ruled the country for more than half of its 76 years of existence and continues to wield considerable power over matters related to its security and foreign affairs.

General elections in Pakistan are due to be held in October after the expiration of the five-year terms of national and provincial legislative bodies.

The elected are leaving the party and many more will resign, he continued. But Khan’s vote bank is still intact.

Warraich said the ex-prime minister should revise his anti-establishment politics to galvanize the public in his favor to secure a victory in the next election.

Since being ousted from power in April last year in a parliamentary no-confidence vote, Khan has been struggling to make a political comeback by riding the wave of popularity. Pakistan is a parliamentary democracy where political parties field candidates in constituencies to secure a majority to form the government.

Asked about the crackdown on the Khans party, political analyst Zebunnisa Burki said recent developments appeared to be an attempt to render the former prime minister irrelevant.

Apparently the whole movement seems to suggest less Imran Khan in the upcoming elections, she said, adding that powerful circles in Pakistan seemed to be breaking up the PTI into different factions to divide the Khans’ public support.

She argued that if the PTI was split into different groups ahead of the elections, the future of the Khan-led party would be bleak since the elected still enjoy strong support in their constituencies even without Imran Khan.

PTI defectors can also form an advanced bloc to win over party supporters, but again the voter remains loyal to Khan only, she continued. There seem to be some interesting times ahead in Pakistani politics, but it will be extremely difficult to get Khan out of them.

PTI leaders and loyalists describe the current circumstances as a temporary phase in their party’s history, saying they will not make much difference to their support base.

The party is still intact, and these defections will make no difference to Imran Khan’s popularity, Sayed Zulfi Bukhari, the prime minister’s former close aide, told Arab News. This is all very temporary.

However, Bukhari acknowledged that the crackdown was aimed at dismantling the party, although he added that these attempts would not succeed as long as the people supported Khan.

Khan still enjoys overwhelming public support across Pakistan and that is even more so than before as each arrest makes the PTI stronger and more resilient, he said.

Bukhari predicted a 70% turnout in the upcoming elections as people were angry at what was happening to the former prime minister and would do anything to bring him back to power.

Imran Khan is a beacon of hope for the majority of Pakistanis as they believe only he can pull the country out of the current political and economic mess, he said.

Political parties in Pakistan have suffered defections and desertions in the past when their leaders split from the military establishment, but they have always remained part of parliamentary politics with varying strength.

All surveys and polls suggest one thing: Imran Khan is the most popular leader in Pakistan, especially in Punjab and KP provinces, and his party PTI would win the next polls, says journalist and commentator Habib Akram politics, at Arab News.

He said there was no future for an advanced or eligible bloc without Khan, adding that recent by-elections in the country had clearly demonstrated that the peoples vote was only for Khan.

In the era of digital and social media, the importance of political parties has increased dramatically as people prefer parties over elections by voting, he said. As long as Imran Khan is alive and active in politics, people will vote for him.

