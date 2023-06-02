Boris Johnson provides Covid WhatsApps directly to UK inquiry





(Bloomberg) – Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will provide copies of his Covid-era WhatsApp messages directly to the country’s pandemic inquiry, undermining Rishi Sunaks’ efforts to block their release. The Cabinet Office said on Thursday it was asking a court to consider the request for unredacted documents from Heather Hallett, the retired judge appointed by the government to lead the inquiry. But Johnson, who had previously given the WhatsApps to the Cabinet Office, told Hallett in a letter on Friday that he would also give them directly to her. While I understand the government’s position, I am unwilling to let my material become a test for others when I am perfectly happy for the inquiry to see it, Johnson said in the letter, which was provided by his office. The actions of former prime ministers are a challenge for Sunak, who served as Johnson’s Chancellor of the Exchequer until his resignation last year and helped precipitate his downfall. Sunak’s refusal to hand over the requested material in an unredacted form has sparked accusations of a cover-up from the opposition party, given that Johnson’s correspondence will include messages exchanged with his former chancellor. Sunaks’ government has said the material is unambiguously irrelevant. While Johnson had previously said he would hand over all of his pandemic-era WhatApp messages to the Cabinet Office, on Thursday the government said the material included logs and WhatsApp messages covering only the period from May 2021. . Messages before this period which covers the first Covid lockdowns and the initial response to the pandemic are contained on a mobile phone which Johnson says he was advised by security services never to turn on again. In Friday’s letter, Johnson said he would also like to hand over that equipment, but needed to test advice from the nation’s security services that he could no longer safely access the old device. I asked the Cabinet Office to help him turn it on safely, so I could search it for any relevant documents, he said. I propose to transmit all this material directly to you. Johnson said in his letter that he no longer had access to his pandemic notebooks as they are now held by the Cabinet Office. He said he asked her to forward the notebooks to Hallett and if they refused to do so, he would request their return and then provide them directly to her. 2023 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/boris-johnson-provides-covid-whatsapps-directly-to-uk-inquiry-1.1927990 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos