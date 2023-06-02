Trump calls woke military at Fox News town hall – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump sat down in Iowa with Sean Hannity for a pre-recorded town hall event that aired Thursday night on Fox News. The former president went through his usual list of outlandish grievances and claims. He also alleged that the US military wants to ‘wake up’, although he admitted earlier on Thursday that he didn’t like the term and that Republicans had no idea what ‘woke up’ actually means. .

“You know, our army is formidable. There’s a lot going on with our military with the revival and all that nonsense,” Trump told Hannity on Thursday. “They don’t learn how to fight and protect us from some really bad people. They want to go wake up. They want to go wake up. That’s all they talk about now. I see letters being sent. It’s horrible.”

Trump complained to Iowans hours earlier that he didn’t like the term “woke” and that “half the people” who use the term can’t define it and “don’t know what it is.” “. The former president then dreamed of coaching the “greatest” women’s basketball team, saying if he could convince LeBron James and four other players to identify as women, it would be “woke”.

Thursday’s event came less than a month after Trump’s controversial CNN town hall, in which the former president stood by his false claims of voter fraud in 2020, focused on the multiple federal investigations on his conduct as president and insulted host Kaitlan Collins as a “mean person”. Trump’s rebuke of E. Jean Carroll, who he had recently been convicted of sexual assault, earned him a lawsuit from the author seeking additional damages to compensate him for more alleged defamation.

Trump also addressed the investigations on Thursday, specifically the Justice Department probe into his handling of classified documents. News broke Wednesday that prosecutors had a recording of Trump admitting he couldn’t just declassify documents he took from the White House, despite publicly claiming he had. . Hannity asked him about the revelation. Editor’s Choice

“I don’t know,” Trump replied. “All I know is this: everything I did was right.”

Trump is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with a strong double-digit lead over recently declared Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis was also in Iowa this week, trying to woo blue-collar voters before heading to New Hampshire, where he was caught filming reporters.

Trump and DeSantis are exploiting every opportunity for positive coverage. As previously reported by Rolling Stone, the pair are locked in an intense backstage feud over the support of the most prominent right-wing online influencers, including offers of money. Tendency

“With mainstream media credibility declining, credible influencers in conservative social media are very important. Voters are looking for facts and truth. Credible influencers are very helpful [for any serious GOP presidential campaign]Trump pollster John McLaughlin told Rolling Stone.

But despite the campaign’s social media pivot, the former president will never pass up an opportunity for a live TV broadcast of The Trump Show.

