Never mind, stop your political manoeuvres, it’s already forbidden





Jakarta, tvOnenews.com – Ummat Party Syuro Council Chairman Amien Rais criticized President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)’s desire for women and girls in the 2024 presidential election. This review was made by Amien Rais via video on social networks Amien Rais Official. In the video criticizing President Joko Widodo, it reads ‘PAK JOKOWI, STOP YOUR POLITICAL MANEUVERS!’. Amien Rais sees the cawes of Jokowi as a form of presidential intervention in the 2024 presidential election. “Regarding the upcoming presidential election of 2024, President Joko Widodo has repeatedly said that there is nothing wrong if he can engineer his champion’s victory to become the next president, it is logic without ethics,” Amien said in a statement. video posted on the official media Amien Rais, Friday (06/02/2023). Amien explained that cawe-cawe in Javanese means to interfere in other people’s affairs, which is not his right. Meanwhile, the nature of cawe-cawe sense interference that was carried out by Jokowi was intervening in order to achieve his personal political goals. “I have followed in recent days the dangerous maneuvers carried out by Jokowi in the hands of his power. The maneuvers are without hesitation and without shame”, continued Amien Rais. Amien initially raised the issue of the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) which changed the tenure of the KPK leadership from 4 years to 5 years. He referred to the relationship between Chief Justice Anwar Usman and Jokowi. “The MK, which is chaired by his brother-in-law, Anwar Usman, has decided to add one more year for Firli Bahuri cs as head of the KPK. Thus, Anwar Usman, who has often said that he has no never afraid of anyone except Allah SWT, was also afraid of his brother-in-law, Kakanda Joko,” Amien said. He also criticized the Legal Reform Acceleration Team formed by Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md. Amien Rais said the team will work until December 2023 and the results of their work will be presented to the government formed by the president from the 2024 elections. “So the legal reform acceleration team is actually insulting the president-elect later because the president chosen by the people in 2024 will be asked to continue an Indonesia that is trampling and disrupting the legal world. So in d’ other words, for Indonesia to be lawless, lawless Indonesia in the Jokowi era continues by the president chosen by the people later,” he said. In addition, Amien praised former Deputy Minister for Law and Human Rights Denny Indrayana. He said Denny’s expertise in the legal world could not be doubted. Amien then hinted at the steps taken by presidential chief of staff Moeldoko to file a PK linked to the management of the Democratic Party now led by Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY). He accused Moeldoko’s move of having been made with Jokowi’s knowledge and permission. “All of this is certainly known and authorized by Jokowi,” he said. After that, it was only then that Amien criticized Jokowi’s statement about women dating during the 2024 presidential election.

Next page : Here is Amien’s criticism of Jokowi’s willingness to run for president: In the 2024 presidential election, Jokowi has repeatedly stated firmly that there is nothing wrong if both arrange the victory of their champion so that he becomes the next president. It is logic without ethics.Actually the term cawe-cawe in Javanese means to interfere in the affairs of others which is not their right and the nature of interference in the term cawe-cawe is light. I see that Jokowi is no longer just a cawe-chawe but a direct intervention by recklessly deploying all the resources at his disposal, all the devices under his control are deployed to achieve his political objectives My brothers and sisters, Pak Jokowi has at least two goals. This minimum. First, to protect his safety and that of his family so that the corruption of his children and his sons-in-law and close comrades will not be brought to justice. He therefore needs a president who will know how to protect. This is what he wants. Secondly, for his political policy which subordinates Indonesia to Beijing to continue. Don’t let Pakde Xi Jinping, the great uncle, get angry with the little uncle, Pak Jokowi, because the PRC’s plan to slowly annex Indonesia becomes difficult or hindered. Don’t let that happen. This is the big version of Xi Jinping.

