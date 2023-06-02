Donald Trump compares himself to Mona Lisa in new TV interview





Donald Trump has compared himself to the Mona Lisa in a new TV interview.

The 76-year-old billionaire who served as the 45th US president between 2017 and 2021 has compared its appeal to that of Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, which hangs in the Louvre museum in Paris.

In an upcoming interview with S4C which was seen by the Daily Mirror newspaper, Trump explained: You have people who go to the Mona Lisa, they love the Mona Lisa and they will see it hundreds and hundreds of times and it gets better. Everytime.

You have people who follow rock bands and they listen to the same songs over and over and over again.

Trump’s political rallies draw huge crowds across the United States, and the outspoken politician thinks his supporters are enamored with his core messages.

He said: It has become a movement like almost no country has ever seen, but certainly this country has never seen anything like it.

We started the rallies and we noticed that there were certain groups of people who were just in love with what I was saying, but really in love with the country.

Trump is impressed with the loyalty and dedication of his supporters.

The businessman even began to recognize some of the regular attendees.

He explained: I said, weren’t they there last week? Weren’t they there last week? Weren’t they there last week?

But I think more than anything, they love the country, they have an amazing spirit, we love them, we take care of them, we help them be number one, frankly.

After about the 20th rally, we said: why should they wait all the time?

But we actually said, you could come a little later; they like to arrive three, four days early.

They will pitch a tent, they will wait, they will listen to good music and it becomes an event, it becomes a bit like before a football match.

