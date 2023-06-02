Boris Johnson to bypass government and directly share WhatsApp messages from COVID inquiry





On Friday, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson provided disputed WhatsApp messages directly to a public COVID-19 inquiry, over the government’s head which is going to court to try to have a subpoena dismissed. File photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License picture June 2 (UPI) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he would provide disputed WhatsApp messages directly to a public inquiry into COVID-19, over the government’s head which is going to court to try to have a subpoena dismissed . In a letter to the head of the inquiry, retired Court of Appeal judge Baroness Heather Hallett, Johnson said he would send the messages she was looking — in unredacted form — directly at the investigation of her administration’s handling of the pandemic. “The government decided yesterday to take legal action. It was not my decision to do so,” Johnson wrote. “While I understand the Government’s position, I am not prepared to let my material become a test for others when I am perfectly happy for the investigation to see it.” However, the messages only date back to when Johnson started using a new phone in April 2021, several months after the 2020 period when the lockdown and other decisions were made. Johnson stressed he was willing to provide “any hardware” on his old phone, but due to a security breach he had already been told he could no longer “safely” access it. “Given the urgency of your request, I believe we need to test this advice, which comes from the security services,” Johnson wrote. Johnson said his notebooks, which Hallett is also looking for, had been retained by the Cabinet Office and he had requested that they be turned over to the inquiry. If he decided do not do ithe would demand that they be returned to him so that he could provide them directly to him. Johnson’s decision comes after the government launched an unprecedented campaign legal challenge Thursday at the High Court seeking judicial review of the Inquiry Order for the handing over of the material. The announcement came after a 48-hour deadline for the Cabinet Office to hand over the full evidence by 4pm local time. Hallett subpoenaed the notebooks, diaries and WhatsApp messages between Johnson and ministers and officials to be handed over – unredacted – two weeks before the investigation was officially opened on June 13, but granted an extension on Tuesday. two days. Government lawyers will argue ministers and civil servants ‘shouldn’t be required to provide documents it does not matter to the work of the investigation”, including documents containing personal information concerning health, family or disciplinary matters, as well as discussions concerning identified individuals who are not related to COVID-19. The fact that the government is conducting its own public inquiry in court is considered a first in the country’s 176 years of inquiries.

