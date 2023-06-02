Imran Khan, wife summoned by NAB in £190m transfer scam from UK





ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former Prime Minister Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi and his wife Bushra Imran Khan for questioning in a 190 million transfer scam case.

The summons issued by the NAB dated June 1, 2023 ordered the former prime minister and former first lady to appear in person on June 7, 2023 to join the investigation into the alleged financial irregularities.

The case concerns the freezing of approximately 20 million by the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom on December 14, 2018, on the bank accounts of two Pakistani nationals, Ahmad Riaz Malik and Mubashra Ali Malik, who is the wife of Ahmad Ali Ali Riaz. . The frozen funds were seized under the UK Proceeds of Crime Act 2002. Subsequently, on August 12, 2019, the NCA froze an additional 199.7 million held in Malik Riaz’s bank accounts, as well as a property at 1 Hyde Park Place, under the same deed.

According to NAB, these frozen funds were intended to be repatriated to the Pakistan National Exchequer, as detailed in a note dated December 2, 2019. However, instead of transferring the funds to the state, they were allegedly dishonestly adjusted and malicious in relation to the responsibility of Bahria Town Ltd. Karachi (BTLK). The funds were transferred to a designated account to deposit BTLK’s liability.

Further investigation revealed that on November 25, 2019, foreign remittances amounting to PKR 23,337,618,717 were received from the UK, followed by 20,006,895 on November 26, 2019 and 34,498,795 on May 11, 2022. These funds were allegedly deposited into the designated account for BTLK, which was later used to settle the company’s liability.

The NAB notice alleges that Imran Khan, as then Prime Minister, chaired a cabinet meeting on December 3, 2019, where the memo and a confidentiality deed were presented and approved without addressing the concerns raised. by some cabinet members. Approval was given to give undue advantages to Bahria Town Ltd., allowing them to become the beneficiary of the funds instead of transferring them to the State of Pakistan. The notice also suggests that Imran Khan obtained material and monetary benefits from BTL under the guise of donations to the Al Qadir University Project Trust, of which he and his wife are trustees.

Imran Khan had already received a notice of appeal on March 2, 2023, but did not appear at the inquest. He also failed to provide the requested documents and information, raising frivolous objections in his written response. Therefore, the inquest was turned into an inquest and Imran Khan received another notice of appeal on May 16, 2023. Despite an interim bail order from the Islamabad High Court, ordering him to participate in investigation, Imran Khan failed to abide by the notice.

The NAB has now issued a new notice of appeal to Imran Khan, ordering him to appear on June 7, 2023, to join the investigation, provide the requested documents and enter his plea.

In a related development, NAB also called Bushra Imran Khan, Imran Khan’s wife, as a witness in the case. She was instructed to appear before the NAB, along with various documents related to the Al Qadir University Project Trust, including registration documents, donor details, land transfers and financial information. In addition, he was asked to provide the bank details of the trust and other relevant information. Failure to comply by Bushra Imran Khan may result in actions under the 1999 NAB Order.

The investigation into the 190 million transfer scam case and the alleged involvement of Imran Khan and Bushra Imran Khan should shed light on the complex financial dealings and their connection to Bahria Town Ltd. and the Al Qadir University Project Trust. The outcome of the investigation will have significant implications for those involved and Pakistan’s political landscape.

