Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Inaugurated by the President, the Kretek 2 Bridge strengthens the South Java Highway





Rotary President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Kretek 2 Bridge on Friday (02/06/2023) morning in Bantul Regency, DI Yogyakarta. This bridge will support the Southern Cross Road (JJLS) which is expected to be completed this year. “Yes, it is the southern causeway. It will be from the end of Banten to the end of Banyuwangi in East Java, it will be completed this year,” the president clarified. The construction of the Kretek 2 Bridge is part of the government’s effort to build a road link from the western end to the eastern end of Java Island via the southern road. According to the president, the infrastructure development for the southern route in several regions of Java has been 100% completed. The shortage in Yogyakarta Special Region is 14 kilometers, then in East Java 24 kilometers, it’s over, everything is connected, and the road conditions are like that,” the president said. The president hopes that the existence of JJLS can speed up the movement of goods and people as well as increase the competitiveness of products produced in the southern part of Java. “We hope that the speed of the logistics line, the mobility of people, the mobility of goods can go smoothly because we already have a southern axis. We hope that the competitiveness of existing products, which are produced in South Java , will be able to enter the market withcompetitivenesswhich is much better, the goal there,” he said. The Kretek Bridge which spans the Opak River has a total length of 2.7 kilometers. This infrastructure was built with an investment value of Rs 364 billion. (IDF/UN)

