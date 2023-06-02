CNN Boss Chris Licht Wanted Donald Trump’s Town Hall Audience To Be Extra Trumpy: Report





If you caught CNN’s disastrous town hall last month with Donald Trump, there are probably a few things that stood out to you. Ex-presidents have continued to insist that the 2020 election was obviously rigged. Or his assertion that Jan. 6 was actually Mike Pence’s fault. Or his outrageous suggestion that before Roe v. Wade, people could kill a baby in the ninth month or after the baby was born, and his shameful slanders of writer E. Jean Carroll. But in addition to the avalanche of lies, there was another aspect of the proceedings that made the live broadcast extremely strange and unsettling: the audience, who loudly applauded Trump’s lies throughout the night and laughed when he, for example, attacked the woman a jury had just found him guilty of sexual abuse and defamation. And apparently that was by design.

As Tim Alberta reports in a new Atlantic profile of CNN boss Chris Licht, rather than rounding up an ordinary collection of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents for the event, as CNN had reported, most residents of the New Hampshire that night were diehards, fanboys, political fanatics who were more likely to show up to a rally with a MAGA flag than to come to a coffee shop with a political question. Because, for some reason, that’s exactly what Licht wanted:

Licht had come to Manchester with bigger ambitions than getting CNN out of the viewers’ basement for a single evening in May. He believed Trump owed his initial political rise in part to the media’s habit of marginalizing conservative views and Republican voters. That was set to change before 2024. Licht wasn’t afraid to bring a group of MAGA enthusiasts to his sethe had remarked to his deputies, in the days leading up to the town hall, about Trumpy’s additional composition of the crowd that CNN was waiting.

Of course, other members of the network didn’t feel the same way, which may have something to do with the fact that it was a terrible idea to organize a rally for the guy who tried to overturning the last presidential election and then instigating an insurgency when things didn’t go its way.

In the final days before the event, concerns about the audience mix grew as Lichts’ description of the crowdextra Trumpywound made its way through Slack channels and text message threads.

It turned out that all of these concerns were justified. [Moderator Kaitlan] Collins did an admirable job but was crushed by Trump at key moments; his questions, which came almost entirely from the leftist ideological candidates, served to effectively rally the room around him. Not that the room needed to rally: The crowd was overwhelmingly pro-Trump, and because CNN wanted an organic environment, it placed few restrictions on engagement. The ensuing rounds of applause from the entire audience counted at least nine disturbed beats from Collins as the interviewer. So did the untimely laughs, like when Trump poked fun at E. Jean Carroll, and the teasing that accompanied Collins’ mention of the Access Hollywood tape. By the end of the event, it was essentially indistinguishable from a MAGA rally. People all over the room shouted, I love you! during commercial breaks and chanted, Four more years! when the program has ended.

Incredibly, Lichtwho, when asked by Alberta if he was a conservative, replied that I would never put myself in a category. I think it depends on what we were talking about. He wouldn’t admit that the town hall was an epic disaster. His immediate take on the night was that despite the expected backlash, Collins gave a masterful performance, fact-checked Donald Trump in real time, and made a ton of news. Speaking to Alberta, he said he had no regrets about Trumpy’s extra crowd, or letting the audience applaud at will, or even devoting the first question to [Trumps] election lies, despite the fact that the former guy was obviously going to keep pushing the lie he won. In fact, perhaps the only thing Licht said he would have done differently was to ask the public if he voted for Trump in 2020 or if he plans to do so next time.

Considering how the night went, this adjustment was probably not necessary.

