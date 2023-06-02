Xi stresses building modern Chinese civilization





Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a meeting on cultural heritage and development, and delivers an important speech in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2023. [Xinhua/Ju Peng]

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for taking on new cultural missions and building a modern Chinese civilization. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a meeting on cultural heritage and development on Friday. The cultural missions of the new era are to further advance cultural prosperity, build a leading country in culture and foster modern Chinese civilization, Xi said. “With unwavering cultural confidence, a deep sense of mission and a spirit of tireless striving, we must unite our efforts to create a new culture for our times,” he said. Prior to the meeting, Xi visited the National Publications and Culture Archive of China (CNAPC) and the Chinese Academy of History. Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on the visits and chaired the meeting. On Thursday afternoon, Xi visited the CNAPC headquarters in the northern suburbs of Beijing. After a tour of the exhibition halls, Xi expressed concern for priceless classic publications that have endured the vicissitudes of time. CNAPC was built to advance Chinese civilization, the only uninterrupted civilization in the world, Xi said. Xi stressed the institution’s primary responsibility for collection, while encouraging it to strengthen research on collected objects. On Friday afternoon, Xi visited the Chinese Academy of History. He entered the Chinese Archaeological Museum of the Academy and visited exhibits including one on the origins of civilization. Xi stressed the essential role of archeology in deepening understanding of China’s rich and profound culture. He stressed the importance of conducting research and providing interpretations regarding the origins of Chinese civilization. Xi said he hopes scholars will continue to improve their research efforts and contribute their wisdom and efforts to the advancement of Chinese modernization. Afterwards, Xi attended the meeting on cultural heritage and development at the academy. After several professors and scholars spoke, he delivered an important speech.

