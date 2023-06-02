Exclusive: Trump lawyers couldn’t find a classified document the former president is referring to on tape following a subpoena





Donald Trump’s lawyers turned over documents in mid-March in response to a federal subpoena for a classified US military document described by the former president on tape in 2021, but could not find the document itself. same, two sources told CNN.

Prosecutors issued the subpoena shortly after questioning a Trump aide before a federal grand jury about the audio recording of a July 2021 meeting at Trumps Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey. On the tape, Trump acknowledges keeping a classified Pentagon document regarding a potential attack on Iran.

Prosecutors searched for all documents and items related to Mark Milley, chairman of Trump’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Iran, including maps or invasion plans, the sources said. A similar subpoena was issued to at least one other meeting attendee, another source told CNN.

The sources say prosecutors made it clear to Trump’s lawyers after issuing the subpoena that they specifically wanted the Iranian document he was talking about on tape as well as any material referencing classified information such as meeting notes. , audio recordings or copies of the document that may still be in Trump’s possession. .

The fact that Trump’s team was unable to produce the document underscores the challenges the government has faced in trying to retrieve classified documents Trump took when he left the White House and in understanding the movement of government records that Trump kept.

During the Justice Department’s investigation, prosecutors expressed skepticism about the return of all classified documents. The federal government has recovered dozens of documents with classified Trump marks at various times throughout 2022.

The Office of Special Advocates complained late last year to a federal judge that they could not be sure that Trump had turned over all documents with classified marks in his possession, even after the FBI search. in Mar-a-Lago last August, CNN previously reported.

The dispute resulted in several sealed court proceedings where prosecutors sought to scorn Trump, but the judge then refused and Trump’s team hired two people to search his properties.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

It’s unclear whether the government already has a copy of the Iranian document from the boxes that Trump’s legal team returned to the National Archives last year or recovered in the subsequent FBI search.

Trump’s lawyers said Trump and his staff did not review the documents in the boxes the former president returned to the Archives in advance and were not informed of the documents recovered from Mar-a- The girlfriend.

Trump’s lawyers would not receive full access to the classified documents seized during the FBI search and were only recently able to see the boxes Trump returned to the Archives in January 2022 with markers in place of the classified documents that had been returned to these boxes.

The document Trump is referring to on tape was created before Milley was named chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, CNN said, and Milley was later interviewed by investigators. Sources were unable to clarify if Trump had the document in question with him when he discussed it at the 2021 meeting or if he was simply referring to it.

The tape, first reported by CNN, is now in the hands of Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump. Smith has focused in recent months on the meeting as part of the year-long criminal investigation into former presidents’ handling of national security secrets.

The audio of Trump acknowledging he had a classified document undermines Trump’s repeated claims that he declassified everything he took from the White House when he left office.

Trump said Thursday he knew nothing about the summer 2021 meeting and again called the Justice Department investigation a witch hunt and an attempt to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.

I don’t know, Trump said at a Fox News town hall. I have the right to declassify as president.

Trump aides and two people working on the autobiography of former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows attended Bedminster’s meeting with Trump. This autobiography includes an account of what appears to be the same meeting, where Trump recalls a report typed by Milley containing a plan to attack Iran.

The subpoenas were issued immediately after Trump aide Margo Martin, who attended the meeting, appeared before the grand jury in the Smiths investigation and was questioned about it. It was also when Trump’s legal team discovered that prosecutors had the tape.

The Justice Department had access to a version of the tape before Martins’ grand jury appearance in March, a source said. Martins’ attorney declined to comment.

After receiving the subpoena from Trump, his legal team spoke to aides and collected documents in response to the subpoena, including transcripts of tapes made by Trump’s aides and any other documents that mention Milley or Iran, according to sources.

The legal team was unable to locate the document Trump mentioned on the tape, the sources said, and it remains unclear whether it was ever returned to the government or where it is currently located.

Trump’s attorney, Jim Trusty, declined to say on CNN this week whether the document was ever returned to the National Archives.

This story has been updated with additional details.

