Australian Albanese says US-China conflict not predestined





(Bloomberg) – Australia’s prime minister called on the United States and China to work together to keep peace in the Pacific, saying the region is not just an arena for each other’s ambitions. Bloomberg’s Most Read In the keynote speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue defense summit in Singapore, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the future of the Asia-Pacific region was still undecided and it was damaging to assume that a regional war was inevitable. The destiny of our region is not drawn in advance. It never was and it never is, Albanese told the International Institute for Strategic Studies meeting on Friday night. I can assure you that when Australia looks north, we see no vacuum for others to impose their will. The annual Singapore summit has been overshadowed by a growing rift between China and the United States. Washington said any direct meeting between US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu had already been ruled out by Beijing. They sat at the same table during Albanian’s speech and briefly exchanged words while shaking hands. The rally follows months of diplomatic tensions between Washington and Beijing, beginning in February with a war of words over a Chinese-made balloon that floated over the US mainland, overflights in the South China Sea and growing military ties between America and the Philippines. Speaking on Friday, Albanese said it was important that guardrails were put in place to avoid any spiraling competition between major powers in the region. The consequences of such a collapse, whether in the Taiwan Strait or elsewhere, would not be limited to the major powers or the site of their conflict, they would be devastating for the world, he said. The story continues Latest from Shangri-La: Austin and Chinas Li briefly shake hands Albanese echoed comments by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who said regional powers should work as partners, not competitors. Australian leaders attempting to act as a neutral voice for nations in the Asia-Pacific region are likely to be met with skepticism by regional leaders, given Canberras’ close military and diplomatic ties with the United States. Those ties were deepened in March when Albanese stood alongside US President Joe Biden to announce plans to buy US nuclear-powered Virginia-class submarines in the 2030s as part of the deal. Aukus. The Aukus partnership between Australia, the UK and the US has come under criticism in the region, with China in particular worrying about the threat of nuclear proliferation. In his speech on Friday, Albanese underscored his longstanding support for nuclear disarmament. “This is one of the issues that drew me to political life and I wanted to take this opportunity to recognize this region’s long-standing commitment to nuclear disarmament,” he said. Although they hadn’t scheduled a meeting, Austin and Li were to be seated at the same table but not together on Friday. The US defense chief will address the conference on Saturday morning, followed by Li on Sunday. Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2023 Bloomberg LP

