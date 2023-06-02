Politics
Boris Johnson’s $10bn Australian trade deal blunder branded ’embarrassing’
Boris Johnson has been accused of embarrassing Britain after cheating on a $10billion trade concession with Australia in farcical scenes.
During a chaotic dinner at No 10 in early 2021, an Australian official allegedly concocted a meat import quota deal on his way to the toilet, which he rushed to get Mr. Johnson before the last lesson.
Liz Truss, who at the time served as international trade secretary and later tried to undo the deal, reportedly learned later: Your boss has conceded the whole kingdom.
Darren Jones, chairman of the House of Commons business and trade committee, said the events will bring our professional trade negotiators to tears…it’s just an embarrassment.
And David Henig, a leading trade expert who helped set up the government’s Department for International Trade after the Brexit vote in 2016, said The Independent that under Mr Johnson the UK had come to be seen as a soft touch.
The scenes, first reported by policy, have even been taken up internationally. Former US trade official Wendy Cutler said it underscored the detailed nature of trade negotiations and the danger of having your leader at the head of the table.
The deal saw the then Prime Minister agree to measure beef imports only by the weight of cuts of meat, rather than the whole cow, which is much heavier, signaling a massive increase in the quantity of meat which Australia can send to Britain, it is alleged .
Seemingly realizing the deal was too good to be true, Australian High Commissioner George Brandis scribbled down the unexpected bonus and fled to the toilet. On the way, he gave the piece of paper to an assistant to hastily scan it and turn it into a business document before it was handed to the dinner table for Mr Johnson to sign.
In an extraordinary move, Mr Johnson reportedly told Australian delegates, including the country’s Prime Minister, that he agreed to the deal because he wanted to apologize to Australia for Britain’s decision to join the EU 50 years ago.
A furious Ms Truss was reportedly told by cheering Australians that her boss, Mr Johnson, had already ceded the kingdom, according to a former minister involved in the talks.
Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with Australia has long been controversial. It was condemned as a betrayal by Britain’s farmers, while former environment secretary George Eustice said the government had given far too much for too little in return.
A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said the policy report was complete nonsense, but the website said he had spoken to five senior officials involved in the negotiations on each side.
A former adviser to Ms Truss told the publication he did not think Mr Johnson was into the details, adding that the dinner was very sloppy and ended up giving more beef in the end.
Advisers said Ms Truss had wanted talks to reopen, but Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had threatened to tell the media that the UK was backtracking on its first post-Brexit trade deal.
Alexander Downer, who was Australia’s high commissioner until 2018, defended the deal and said the weight issue was only a minor detail among the benefits that would be provided by the deal.
But Mr Henig said the report on the chaotic negotiations with the Australian delegation obviously did not look good for the UK, adding: Under Johnson our reputation was that we would sign anything, as evidenced by agreements with the EU and Australia.
Labor said the chaos and absurdity had let down British businesses, and farmers in particular. Shadow International Trade Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said the government had a terrible record on trade negotiations. Either offer bad offers or no offer at all.
He continued: Rishi Sunak admitted as much, calling their Australian deal one-sided, while the former Defra secretary said the UK had given far too much for too little in return. The chaos and absurdity of the Tories has seriously let down British businesses, especially our farmers.
UK government lawyers reportedly continued to quibble with the Australian side over the weight of beef imports until the deal was signed in December 2021.
A certain degree of compromise has been achieved by ensuring that the agricultural safeguard designed to slow down imports after 10 years in the event of a rapid increase uses the carcass weight equivalents originally stipulated by the UK authorities.
The post-Brexit deal, which came into force this week, is expected to boost two-way trade between the countries by around $10 billion a year by 2035. But farmers remain unhappy with the generosity of quota access in duty-free Australian beef.
National Farmers Union (NFU) President Minette Batters said the concessions were a real breach of trust for farmers, adding: The anger is always visceral.
An NFU spokesman added: We know the government has given far more than necessary, and this illustrates that.
International Trade Minister Nigel Huddleston told farmers earlier this week that the Government had supported them and that there were safeguards in place to prevent the UK market from being flooded with Australian and New Zealand produce.
|
