Pashinian of Armenia to attend President Erdoan’s inauguration





Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian will travel to Trkiye on Saturday to attend President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s inauguration ceremony as the two countries attempt to restore relations. “Armenia has received an invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” the statement said. “Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Ankara on June 3 to attend the ceremony.” Armenia and Trikiye have never established formal diplomatic relations and their common border has been closed since the 1990s. Trikiye objects to the portrayal of the 1915 incidents as genocide and instead describes the events as a tragedy in which Turks and Armenians suffered casualties in the heat of World War I. Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Trkiye and Armenia under the supervision of international experts to examine the issue. In December 2021, the two countries appointed special envoys to help normalize relations a year after Armenia lost to Trkiye’s ally Azerbaijan in a war for control of the Karabakh region. occupied by Armenia. Azerbaijan used the help of Turkish combat drones to retake most of the disputed territory that had been under ethnic Armenian control since the 1990s. Last year, Trikiye and Armenia resumed their first commercial flights in two years. In 2009, Ankara and Yerevan signed an agreement to normalize relations, which would have led to the opening of their common border. But Armenia never ratified the deal and abandoned the process in 2018.

Sabah’s daily newsletter Keep up to date with what is happening in Turkey, in its region and in the world.

SIGN ME UP You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/diplomacy/armenias-pashinian-to-attend-president-erdogans-inauguration The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos