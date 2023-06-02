Classified documents case against Trump looks even stronger now





We continue to receive intriguing but incomplete reports of what Special Counsel Jack Smith was up to a few weeks ago. And while they concern the details of an already obviously powerful case of obstruction and other charges against Donald Trump in the federal classified documents case, they underscore the impression that the case Smith is preparing will be overwhelming.

The latest revelations about the investigation go to the epicenter of the obstruction of justice factual record and the heart of Trump’s anticipated defenses.

We learned on Tuesday that Trump’s attorney, Evan Corcoran, testified before a federal grand jury that he was removed from the search for Trump’s office as he attempted to comply with a subpoena for all classified documents in the possession of the former president. The instruction prevented Corcoran from finding more than 100 classified documents which the FBI then seized in a court-ordered search, including some in the office.

Corcorans’ testimony a few weeks ago indicated that he was therefore materially misled when he was removed from Trump’s office, the Guardian reported.

But by whom? This is the glaring question that the report leaves unanswered.

You can bet, however, that Smith has an answer. The passive voice has been discarded, has been materially misled represents the limits of reporting, not testimony. Corcoran, who is being recused from the case as Trump’s lawyer and must be careful not to be ensnared in the same net as his former client, was surely in a rush to find out who exactly waved him off. leave.

And regardless of whether the message was delivered by one or another of Trump’s aides, chances are the order could be traced to the ex-president. Who else would have the authority to give such an instruction?

This is potentially the crux of the obstruction case, the moment the Trump team and likely Trump himself broke the law by deciding not to comply with the subpoena and lying about it.

The partial report of Corcorans’ testimony portends a much more detailed and damning account at trial. It will be supplemented by attorneys’ 50 pages of contemporaneous notes, which a court has ruled are likely evidence of Trump’s criminal conduct. Corcoran is likely to testify that (a) he told Trump he could not keep any documents with classified marks and (b) he understood that Trump himself had ordered that he need not look. in the former president’s office.

Coming from the mouth of Trump’s own attorney, this is murderous testimony.

Another revelation came Wednesday, when CNN reported the existence of an audio recording of a 2021 meeting in which Trump admitted to keeping a classified document regarding a potential attack on Iran. Equally important, he is heard suggesting that he cannot legally share the information with the people he was talking to.

Such a recording would demolish the outlandish defense Trump has presented in public that he has unlimited power to declassify any documents he has taken. On the contrary, he allegedly admitted on the tape that he had classified documents that cannot be legally released, refuting any claim that they were automatically declassified by his taking them.

The Guardian also reported that Trump says on the recording that he should have declassified the document, further undermining Trump’s claimed powers of automatic declassification.

Even if Trump really waved a blank sheet of paper at his interlocutors and only claimed it was a classified document, as some commentators have suggested, his own words would demonstrate his awareness of legal limitations.

The Trump team offered no substantive response to any of these reports. He only attacked them as selective government leaks, which seems unlikely. It would be a serious and risky transgression on the part of a prosecutor known for playing by the rules, and it would accomplish little for the special counsel at this late stage in the case. The accounts read more as if they were from witnesses or people they spoke to, which is one of the reasons they are incomplete.

The leak accusation is a pale distraction from the end result of the reports: that the grand jury heard compelling evidence that the former president likely orchestrated the breach of subpoena and knew his claims of authority plenary on classified documents were false.

Harry Litman is the host of the Talking Feds podcast. @harrylitman

