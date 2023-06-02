This is why Jokowi calls on the National Police Chief to take strong action against the crime of human trafficking

DRAWING. Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has asked the authorities to take action against the perpetrators of the crime of trafficking in persons (TPPO).

Journalist: Ratih Waseso | Editor: Khomarul Hidayat

KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA. The government pays great attention to the crime of human trafficking.

Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Polhukam) Mahfud MD said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has requested the authorities to take action against the perpetrators of the crime of trafficking in persons (TPPO).

Mahfud said those who were victimized and TIP were sent abroad and usually became slaves. Usually, victims of TIP are persecuted or are involved in crimes.

He revealed that in one year more than 1,900 bodies had been sent back to Indonesia because of TIP. Especially in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), Mahfud said that from January to May 2023, 55 bodies of Indonesian citizens were repatriated due to human trafficking.

“Therefore, the President said he was restructuring the Human Trafficking Crime Task Force team. Then he ordered prompt action during this month to show the public that the State Police, the Indonesian National Armed Forces and other government officials were acting appropriately and were present for it,” Mahfud said at the presidential palace complex in Jakarta on Tuesday (5/30).

At the ASEAN summit session, especially in the area of ​​Polkam, he said, all ASEAN countries have asked Indonesia to take a leading position in the TIP.

Indeed, the member countries of the ASEAN TIP have greatly disrupted the life of the state. Because TIP is a transnational crime and it works very well.

“While we ourselves sometimes already know the knots but are hampered by bureaucracy, maybe also support etc.,” Mahfud explained.

Thus, during a meeting regarding the TIP with the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI), President Jokowi ordered the Chief of the National Police to take action against the supporters of the TIP.

“There is no support for criminals, support for truth is the state, support for law enforcement is the state,” he said.

The Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI) noted that over the past three years, approximately 94,000 Indonesian citizens (WNI) have been deported from the Middle East and Asia.

BP2MI chief Benny Rhamdani said that of the total, 90% were Indonesian migrant workers (PMI) who left unprocedurally or unofficially.

“Over the past 3 years, BP2MI has processed approximately 94,000 children in the nation who have been deported from the Middle East and Asia. And 90% of these deportees were those who used to leave unofficially or without procedure “, Benny said.

Benny estimates that 90% are those sent by trade unions for the illegal placement of Indonesian migrant workers.

The sad thing is that BP2MI also noted that there were around 1,900 PMI bodies repatriated to Indonesia in one year. says Benny, which means that on average every day 2 coffins come into the country. Where 90% of the corpses were those who used to leave unofficially or were victims of illegal labor placement.

“Then there were 3,600 PMI who were sick, depressed, memory loss and even physically handicapped. Those who were sick when they died outside the persecution, because those who were irregular still never obtained the results of a medical check-up including the psychological examination tests which are required for those who officially leave,” he added.

