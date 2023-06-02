150 questions posed to Boris Johnson by the Covid survey





Boris Johnson has been bombarded by the Covid inquiry with 150 questions about his handling of the pandemic and the scientific evidence behind the lockdowns. Baroness Hallett, chair of inquiries, sent the former prime minister a long list of questions before calling him as a key witness on the government’s response to the virus. In a letter dated February 3, she asked him if he felt able to properly challenge the advice of government scientists urging him to shut down the country. She cited reports that the former prime minister felt he was manipulated during the first lockdown by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and asked if that had caused him to seek further advice . Some of his questions also focused on whether Mr Johnson had taken Covid seriously enough in early 2020 and whether the first lockdown could have been avoided by earlier action. Baroness Hallett asked the former Prime Minister about the performance of Matt Hancock, the former Health Secretary, asking if he had any concerns about his performance. She asked him what scientific advice had been used to justify policies such as the rule of six and the decision to encourage people to return to their offices in the summer of 2020. The chairman of the Covid inquiry also asked him about a series of claims that were made by Dominic Cummings, his former chief of staff, about the period. They include his comments that Mr Johnson wanted to be injected with Covid on live TV at the start of the pandemic to show that Covid was nothing to worry about. Here are the 150 questions the former Prime Minister must answer:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/06/02/baroness-hallett-questions-boris-johnson-covid-inquiry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos