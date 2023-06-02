Politics
at the center of the next stage of Chinese diplomacy, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
China should focus on improving its ability to cope with “external risks” in its next stage of diplomacyand will allocate resources to “key challenges”, according to an article published Friday by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The article was written by the Communist Party branch of the ministry based on its study of Xi Jinping’s thought from two recent publications of the president’s remarks. It’s part of a recent campaign by the party leadership asking members to study Xi’s political ideology.
Its publication in the party’s flagship newspaper, the People’s Daily, comes as relations between China and the United States are under strain on almost every front, from the military, Taiwan and the South China Sea to technology and human rights issues.
Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends around the world? Get the answers with SCMP knowledgeour new curated content platform with explanations, FAQs, analysis and infographics presented by our award-winning team.
National interest work has made “breakthroughs” under the guidance of Xi’s thoughts on diplomacy, according to the report.
They included “strong blows against outside interference and extreme pressure”, a reference to Beijing’s handling of relations with Western countries led by the United States.
The ministry would put “its focus and resources on managing key challenges and improve the ability to prevent and defuse external risks,” the article said.
He did not specify what the “key challenges” were. In his opening remarks at the annual national meeting of China’s top legislature in March, Xi made a rare reference to the United States: “Western countries, led by the United States, have implemented a lockdown and a comprehensive crackdown on China, which has brought unprecedented serious challenges to the country’s development”.
Recently, officials from the European Union and the United States have called for “reduce risk” – rather than “decoupling” – with China, but the ambiguous word is still unpleasant for Beijing.
Deputy Foreign Minister Hua Chunying said on her Twitter account on Wednesday that the two terms mean the same thing: “risk reduction is actually decoupling.”
And on Thursday, ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in response to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remarks on risk reduction that China was “a source of opportunity, not risk”, and that the real risks facing the world were “the practice”. .. fueling bloc confrontation and preparing for a new cold war”.
The People’s Daily article published on Friday hailed the establishment in recent years of formal diplomatic relations with 10 countries that had severed ties with Taipei before moving to Beijing as “the international community’s consolidated adherence to the uniqueness from China”. [policy]”.
He said China has in fact prevented outside forces from interfering, and Beijing has achieved Hong Kong’s historic transformation from chaos to order and from order to prosperity.
The ministry “has effectively waged struggles of international public opinion and has continuously defeated attacks and slanders against our country [that used] Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Tibet, the epidemic, human rights and other issues,” he said.
He also hailed Beijing’s role in promoting the restoration of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran after years of hostility, an effort which, according to the article, “led the ‘wave of reconciliation’ to Middle East”.
In a mention of the Ukraine crisis, the article repeated Beijing’s position and the role it sees in promoting peace talks, while hailing its relationship with Russia as “more mature and stronger”.
The article called for building “struggle spirit and capacity,” a term Xi has emphasized in recent years.
“In the face of external risks and challenges, struggles must have direction and principles,” the article says, calling for “resolute struggles” with tactics and flexibility.
This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice on China and Asia for over a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP Facebook And Twitter pages. Copyright 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.
Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/external-risks-focus-next-stage-093000501.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- at the center of the next stage of Chinese diplomacy, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- 150 questions posed to Boris Johnson by the Covid survey
- Sydney Sweeney ‘navigates everyday stardom’ | Entertainment
- Stock market today: Wall Street jumps and nearly escapes its bear market after a strong jobs report
- 7 Android Upgrade Coming To Your Phone As Google Releases Latest Features
- What is human metapneumovirus and what are the symptoms? – NBC New York
- 8ULENTINA organizes rally to raise funds for earthquake relief in Turkey · News ⟋ RA
- This is why Jokowi calls on the National Police Chief to take strong action against the crime of human trafficking
- Thanasi Kokkinakis: Tennis star in heated argument with referee over toilet break
- What to Consider When Setting Graduation Dress Codes
- Early adopters of AI in the workplace can drive innovation and boost productivity: Microsoft report
- Could red meat and sugar be linked to early-onset colorectal cancer? – Cleveland Clinic Newsroom