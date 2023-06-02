at the center of the next stage of Chinese diplomacy, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

China should focus on improving its ability to cope with “external risks” in its next stage of diplomacyand will allocate resources to “key challenges”, according to an article published Friday by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The article was written by the Communist Party branch of the ministry based on its study of Xi Jinping’s thought from two recent publications of the president’s remarks. It’s part of a recent campaign by the party leadership asking members to study Xi’s political ideology.

Its publication in the party’s flagship newspaper, the People’s Daily, comes as relations between China and the United States are under strain on almost every front, from the military, Taiwan and the South China Sea to technology and human rights issues.

National interest work has made “breakthroughs” under the guidance of Xi’s thoughts on diplomacy, according to the report.

They included “strong blows against outside interference and extreme pressure”, a reference to Beijing’s handling of relations with Western countries led by the United States.

The ministry would put “its focus and resources on managing key challenges and improve the ability to prevent and defuse external risks,” the article said.

He did not specify what the “key challenges” were. In his opening remarks at the annual national meeting of China’s top legislature in March, Xi made a rare reference to the United States: “Western countries, led by the United States, have implemented a lockdown and a comprehensive crackdown on China, which has brought unprecedented serious challenges to the country’s development”.

Recently, officials from the European Union and the United States have called for “reduce risk” – rather than “decoupling” – with China, but the ambiguous word is still unpleasant for Beijing.

Deputy Foreign Minister Hua Chunying said on her Twitter account on Wednesday that the two terms mean the same thing: “risk reduction is actually decoupling.”

And on Thursday, ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in response to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remarks on risk reduction that China was “a source of opportunity, not risk”, and that the real risks facing the world were “the practice”. .. fueling bloc confrontation and preparing for a new cold war”.

The People’s Daily article published on Friday hailed the establishment in recent years of formal diplomatic relations with 10 countries that had severed ties with Taipei before moving to Beijing as “the international community’s consolidated adherence to the uniqueness from China”. [policy]”.

He said China has in fact prevented outside forces from interfering, and Beijing has achieved Hong Kong’s historic transformation from chaos to order and from order to prosperity.

The ministry “has effectively waged struggles of international public opinion and has continuously defeated attacks and slanders against our country [that used] Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Tibet, the epidemic, human rights and other issues,” he said.

He also hailed Beijing’s role in promoting the restoration of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran after years of hostility, an effort which, according to the article, “led the ‘wave of reconciliation’ to Middle East”.

In a mention of the Ukraine crisis, the article repeated Beijing’s position and the role it sees in promoting peace talks, while hailing its relationship with Russia as “more mature and stronger”.

The article called for building “struggle spirit and capacity,” a term Xi has emphasized in recent years.

“In the face of external risks and challenges, struggles must have direction and principles,” the article says, calling for “resolute struggles” with tactics and flexibility.

