Imran Khan accuses NAB chairman of defaming him and seeks PKR 15 billion in damages





Imran Khan accused the Pakistan Rangers of using brute force and filed a defamation suit seeking PKR 15 billion in damages against the NAB chief. (Image: Reuters file)

Imran Khan is challenging his arrest and damage to his reputation, bringing a libel suit against the NAB chairman.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday he was filing a PKR 15 billion defamation lawsuit against the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for illegally arresting him.

Imran in a tweet alleged that the warrant for his arrest was issued on a public holiday and had been kept secret for over a week. I was not informed of the transformation of the Al-Qadir Trust Case investigation into an investigation. The conditions stipulated in Article 24 of the NAB Order have not been complied with. The Supreme Court ruled that the manner and execution of my arrest warrant was illegal and unconstitutional, Imran Khan said in a tweet.

I have decided to file a libel suit of 15 billion rupees against the chairman of NAB. I served him with a legal notice. My arrest warrant was issued on a public holiday and was kept secret for eight days. I have not been informed of the conversion of the investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case into

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 2, 2023

He said the Pakistani Rangers also subjected him to brute force. I have decided to file a PKR 15 billion libel suit against the NAB Chairman. I served him with a formal notice, said Imran Khan.

(The) ulterior motive was to defame me by arresting me at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad and show the world that I was arrested for corruption, Khan said. He added that he raises PKR 10 billion in charity every year and his credibility has never been in doubt.

However, involving me in a bogus investigation followed by my unlawful and dishonest arrest damaged my reputation. This made me laugh. Therefore, I am fully within my rights to sue for defamation,” Khan said.

Imran Khan is facing the wrath of Pakistan’s government and military establishment for the riots that followed his arrest by the NAB last month.

The army will try those who attacked army installations under draconian laws and the government has said Imran Khan and other senior leaders should be tried under the same laws, accusing them of helping to foment riots.

Imrans’ comments came as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused his predecessor of lying and making false accusations. Make no mistake about the evil intent behind Imran Niazi’s latest scheme to defame our law enforcement and police. Again, he makes misleading and baseless claims about rights violations just to distract from his culpability in the tragic events of May 9th. I am not surprised by his antics, the Pakistani prime minister said, adding that his predecessor could go anywhere. extreme.

