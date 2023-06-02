Donald Trump indictment: Judge deciding case’s future did legal work for former president





A judge who decides to transfer former President Donald Trump’s criminal case to Manhattan in federal court worked for a group that provided services to Trump when he was an attorney in private practice.

A court filing Thursday by Judge Alvin Hellerstein said he worked as a partner at the law firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan and previously provided legal services for Trump-Equitable Fifth Avenue, which formerly owned the Trump Tower in Manhattan.

A QUESTION FOR TRUMP COULD DETERMINE THE RACE FOR 2024 GOP NOMINATION

However, Hellerstein said he retired from the company in 1998 and does not believe this constitutes a conflict of interest.

“In my opinion, my impartiality cannot reasonably be questioned and no appearance of impropriety exists,” Hellerstein wrote in Thursday’s filing to Trump’s attorneys and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Hellerstein has scheduled a court hearing for June 27 to determine whether Trump’s criminal case will be transferred from state court to federal court.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to silent payments he and his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign. The payments were aimed at prevent Daniels from going public with an alleged affair she allegedly had with the former president in 2005.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case accuses Trump of orchestrating a “catch and kill” scheme during the 2016 presidential cycle to bury negative stories about him. The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In early May, Trump’s legal team filed a motion to have the case moved to federal court in an effort to avoid a state court trial that is expected to begin next year. His attorneys said in their motion that the case “involves significant federal issues since the indictment charges President Trump with conduct while he was President of the United States.”

Hellerstein made it clear that “proceedings may continue in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York” while Trump’s motion awaits a hearing in court.

