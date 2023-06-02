Turkish textile industry leaders react to Erdogan’s hat trick – Sourcing Journal

Many locals call it a hat trick.

President Recip Tayyib Erdogan’s victory in Turkey this week gave him another five years in office in the post he had held since 2014. Following the election results, the Turkish lira fell further, to 20.75 lira against the dollar. The currency lost 30% of its value in 2022 after falling 44% in 2021.

Many foreign investors watching the results were dismayed, noting that recent questionable economic policies have resulted in a considerable loss of business. With inflation over 45% in April (down from a peak of 85.5% last year), day-to-day survival has been a challenge.

Not knowing what to expect, industry watchers are eagerly awaiting the appointment of the new cabinet, expected on Saturday.

Meanwhile, crucial foreign exchange reserves have continued to decline. Net foreign exchange reserves plunged into negative territory on May 19, according to a Reuters analysis.

Manufacturing and export businesses are expected to be negatively affected as erratic policies and worries about politically motivated measures weigh on Turkey even as it celebrates 100 years as a republic.

Erdogan’s victory made waves in the business community.

The clothing and textile industry, which exported $32.5 billion worth of goods in 2022, is the sixth largest in the world and the third largest supplier to the European Union. After benefiting from the proximity sourcing policies of many brands and retailers during the early years of the Covid-19 pandemic, Turkey’s apparel and textile exports grew by 16.6% between 2020 and 2022.

However, the fear of losing this business has increased over the past two years.

“We need economic policies to be reformed, we want interest rates and inflation to be reduced,” said Cem Altan, vice president of the Turkish Garment Manufacturers Association (TCMA) and chairman of the International Apparel Federation, to the Sourcing Journal.

“We hope that a strong economic team will take over and change the attitude to regulate all these things, so that it can bring more confidence to foreign investors. We need more stable and sustainable foreign investment. Moreover, the Turks are not investing in the industry at the moment because they do not see the future. Once confidence is restored, we will truly return to growth. We hope that will happen with the new government,” he said.

In a press release regarding the presidential elections, Ramazan Kaya, co-chairman of the Turkish Garment Manufacturers Association, took a similar forward-looking stance.

“Now it’s time to look to the future. In the coming period, we believe that we must increase our production and our exports in order to contribute to the economic and social well-being of our country. We can reduce inflation by producing more, reduce the current account deficit by exporting more, and increase employment with the added value we create,” he said.

“With the end of the elections, the period of uncertainty has come to an end,” said Mustafa Gültepe, chairman of TİM, the Assembly of Turkish Exporters. “Now is the time to focus on our work with all our energy. We work with the vision of placing Turkey among the top 10 exporting countries.

“However, I must stress that we are going through a difficult period,” he added, listing some of the difficult situations that exporters have faced over the past year. “Despite the significant increase in costs since the beginning of the year, the suppression of the exchange rate has harmed the competitiveness of our exporters. We started to suffer losses in some markets where we had tried very hard to enter. However, we cannot afford to lose business. On the contrary, we should be able to demonstrate our presence in new markets with steps that will strengthen our competitiveness.

Others believe uncertainty will increase with Erdogan’s return to the presidency.

Given that the constitution prohibits Erdogan from running for another term, will he now work to strengthen the economy and support the textile sector?

“We have even more hope for the new era. We believe that with management of the economy that understands production and exports well and knows the dynamics of global trade, we can quickly overcome existing problems,” Gültepe said in a statement.

Many expect former finance minister Mehmet Semsek to be in charge of economic policy. The cabinet’s announcement should shed light on the way forward.

As industry analysts have pointed out, Turkey may need more than investment. It needs urgent action to manage inflation and improve living conditions.

“We need to earn money to invest in taking care of the workers, otherwise there will be a lot of job losses. During Covid, for example, we have ensured that there are no job losses, and we are doing our best to ensure this in all situations. Turkey needs long-term investments to develop. Investment is also important to ensure sustainability, digitization and greening,” Altan said.

“At the end of the day, we are business people,” Altan added.