Gabon: Ali Bongo meets with Joe Biden, Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron | Gabonreview.com





Very mobile internationally and in his country for some time with his Republican tour, the Gabonese president assured during a Jeune Afrique interview that attacking him on his health is simply grotesque. Although he recognizes that he no longer has all his mobility, the man who has still not officially announced his candidacy for the presidential election expected this year, nevertheless maintains that his alertness and motivation are increased tenfold. In his approach, he takes witness Joe Biden, Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron. If during the celebration in differ from the 55e anniversary of his party, the Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG), the Gabonese president was the first to mention his stroke and by extension his state of health, Ali Bongo now continues to talk about it. Without taboo? Some, like his political adversaries, ensure that he remains deeply diminished by the aftermath of this stroke and doubts his ability to lead Gabon in these conditions, moreover, for another term. They attack me on my health. It's just as grotesquereplied the Gabonese president during an interview recently given to Jeune Afrique. In his approach, Ali Bongo explicitly recognizes that he no longer has his physical mobility of yesteryear, but assures that he is fine. My alertness, my hard work and my motivation are increased tenfold. Ask the question to presidents Joe Biden, Xi Jinping or Emmanuel Macron, they will confirm it to yousupported the Gabonese president who taking witnesses to these G20 heads of state, this debate actually reveals the weakness, I would even say the disarray, of the opposition, which does not have much to say to the Gabonese people and which talks about subjects very far from their daily concerns. Ali Bongo would have liked the opposition to criticize his record instead of attacking his person. Very mobile internationally and in Gabon for some time with his Republican tour resembling an electoral pre-campaign, Ali Bongo has still not declared his candidacy and if Jeune Afrique notes that an electoral campaign requires a lot of energy asking him if the candidate of 2023 will be different from that of 2016 ? Ali Bongo replied Everything in its time. I have a term to complete. I will be president until the last minute of my mandatehe said pointing out that he has still many projects to initiate. Although he did not decline these projects or the time allotted to him to carry them out, he also preferred to keep his candidacy in suspense, stating that he wants to continue to improve the daily lives of Gabonese people. The media are obsessed with elections, the quest for power. But the citizens themselves want action, workdid he declare.

