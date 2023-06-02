Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress during a state visit





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22 during his official state visit to the country. The news was announced through an invitation letter addressed to Prime Minister Modi and signed by top Congress leaders. The letter dated June 1 read: “On behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, we have the honor to invite you (Prime Minister Modi) to speak at a joint meeting of Congress on Thursday, June 22.” The statement was signed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Prime Minister Modi’s speech will revolve around his mission and vision for India’s future, as well as the global challenges facing the two nations. PM Modi is due to travel to the United States for an official state visit from June 21-24 and will be hosted by US President Joe Biden at the White House, including a state dinner. I have the honor to invite @PMOIndia@Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of Congress on Thursday, June 22. It will be an opportunity to celebrate the enduring friendship between the United States and India and to speak about the global challenges facing our two countries. pic.twitter.com/gu68UjJltG Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 2, 2023 McCarthy said in a tweet, “I have the honor to invite @PMOIndia @narendramodi to speak at a joint meeting of Congress on Thursday, June 22.” “This will be an opportunity to celebrate the enduring friendship between the United States and India and to speak about the global challenges facing our two countries,” the tweet added. In the invitation letter, McCarthy recalled Prime Minister Modi’s last speech to the US Congress seven years ago, which the Speaker of the House said “left a lasting impact”. (With agency contributions) You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

