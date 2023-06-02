3 Megawati-era ministers halt sea sand exports, now Jokowi opens





Joko Widodo and Megawati Soekarnoputri. Photo: AFP/BAY ISMOYO Authorisation sea ​​sand export was dismissed during the time of the president Megawati Sukarnoputri 2002 ago. Three Megawati Ministers then signed a joint decree between Minister of Industry and Trade, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries and Minister of State for Environment Number: 89/MPP /Kep/2/2002, Number: SKB.07/ MEN/2/2002, Number: 01/MENLH/2/2002, concerning the temporary suspension of marine sand exports. The letter was signed by Minister of Industry and Trade Rini Soewandi, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Rohkmin Dahuri and Minister of Environment Nabiel Makarim on February 14, 2022. The government considered at the time that the export of sea sand was considered harmful to the environment. “In order to avoid damage to the environment, ecosystems and habitat of marine life at large due to the uncontrolled exploitation of marine sand, it is necessary to organize a more coordinated management of the exploitation and export of sea sand,” said the regulations’ considerations, quoted Friday (2/6)). After 20 years, the export of sea sand was banned, during the time of President Jokowi marine sand export permits were reopened by government regulation number 26 of 2023. Sea sand mine illustration. Photo: Shutterstock “Export as long as national needs are met and in accordance with legal provisions”, reads article 9, paragraph 2, of PP 26/2023. Later, sea sand exporters are required to obtain business licenses from the minister in charge of government affairs in the trade sector. The regulation also explains that the use of marine sedimentation from an economic point of view can be used as an increase in the value added to the economy of the community, the domestic rehabilitation, the development of infrastructures for the national strategic program (NSP), the construction of domestic infrastructure by commercial actors. . Comments from Jokowi Ministers Starting from the Minister in charge of the coordination of maritime affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan to KKP Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono have already commented. They support President Jokowi’s decision. Luhut explained that the extraction of sea sand would overcome the siltation of the sea. According to him, it is also an effort to preserve the sea in Indonesia. Luhut denied that sea sand mining would damage the environment. In the mining process, technology will be used to determine points of safety against environmental damage. “No (destroy the environment). Everyone, now that there’s GPS, we make sure we don’t (damage the environment) our work,” Luhut explained. ESDM Minister Arifin Tasrif also commented. According to him, during all this time, the sediments cause siltation. This then ends up endangering the shipping lanes. “Now, to protect the shipping lanes, we will investigate further. It is the sediment that is better to be thrown away than put in our place as well. flow of services,” Arifin said. In addition, the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono felt that the need for domestic reclamation is currently very high, so the government must decide to issue PP 26/2023. With the PP, backfilling activities will be permitted provided they use the results of sedimentation. “One of the things I will convey is that the need for domestic reclamation is enormous. If left unregulated, islands can be taken for reclamation, or sediment in the sea can be taken as a result of environmental damage,” Trenggono said. . Trenggono said sediment potential in Indonesia currently stands at 23 billion cubic feet. This amount will be prioritized for domestic reclamation needs. If Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan, responded like this. It’s this one export who, why did he ask me? Minister Zulhas told the media at the St. Hotel. Regis, Jakarta, Tuesday (5/30). President Jokowi (center) with the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves), Luhut B. Pandjaitan (right) during the launch of the Nusantara IKN logo at the State Palace, Wednesday (30/ 5/2023). Photo: Youtube/Presidential Secretariat

