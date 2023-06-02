Boris Johnson latest: Ex-PM goes over Sunaks head to send unredacted WhatsApps directly to inquiry





Sunak refuses to rule out legal action against Covid investigation Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email Boris Johnson told the Covid-19 inquiry he was prepared to hand over all unredacted WhatsApp messages, including 2020 hardware from an old phone scrapped for security reasons. The former prime minister is under fire again after it emerged on Thursday that he only passed on Covid-related messages from May 2021 or later to Cabinet Office officials. In a letter to the chair of the inquiry, Baroness Hallett, Mr Johnson said he would today hand over to his team all documents already given to the Cabinet Office in unredacted form. Earlier, a minister said Rishi Sunak’s legal attempt to block the inquiry from obtaining WhatsApp messages sent by Boris Johnson to government colleagues during the pandemic was likely to fail. Minister of Science George Freeman appearing on the BBC Question time insisted the Cabinet Office’s decision to launch judicial review proceedings was not a cynical waste of time, but admitted he thought the prospect of success was unlikely. The Cabinet Office is seeking a judicial review of the inquiry chair Baroness Halletts’ order to release the documents, arguing it should not have to hand over irrelevant documents. Key points Show last update



1685699331 Breaking: Johnson pledges to send unredacted WhatsApps directly to the president Boris Johnson said he would share with the Covid inquiry any unredacted WhatsApp messages he provided to the Cabinet Office, as well as hardware from his old mobile phone. In his letter to the chair, Baroness Hallett, he wrote: I am sending at your request all unredacted WhatsApp messages I have provided to the Cabinet Office. I would like to do the same with any hardware that might be on an older phone that I’ve already been told I can no longer safely access. In view of the urgency of your request, I think that this opinion, which comes from the security services, should be tested. I have asked the Cabinet Office to help him turn it on safely so that I can search it for all relevant documents. I propose to transmit all this material directly to you., UK coronavirus investigation ” height=”3108″ width=”4663″ layout=”responsive” class=”i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6524%"/> UK coronavirus investigation (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) Matt MatherJune 2, 2023 10:48 a.m. 1685739840 We were pausing our live coverage for tonight, well, bring you the latest updates as we get them. Natalie CroquetJune 2, 2023 10:04 p.m. 1685733357 Swing voters most worried about Labor cost of living plan, poll finds Exclusive: Swing voters’ biggest worries about Labor are revealed in a new poll which shows nearly a third fear the party is doing no better than the Tories in tackling the cost of living crisis: Jane DaltonJune 2, 2023 8:15 p.m. 1685729997 Brexit: Things can only get better, experts say Experts from a Independent The online event agreed that changes could be made, either by a Labor government or a Conservative government, over the next few years which would facilitate trade without Britain returning to the single market or EU Customs Union: < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Brexit: Things can only get better, experts say Brexit bureaucracy issues have hit rock bottom, according to David Henig, the independent trade adviser, at an independent online event on Thursday. From this new baseline, things can only get better. Jane DaltonJune 2, 2023 7:19 p.m. 1685727357 Six in 10 say government should hand over all equipment More than six in ten Britons believe the government should provide all messages requested, according to a new poll. According to YouGov, 61% said ministers should. But 23% said they should only have to provide messages that the government deems relevant to the investigation. Jane DaltonJune 2, 2023 6:35 p.m. 1685724357 Risk of accessing Johnson’s old minimal mobile phone The potential risks of accessing Boris Johnson’s old mobile phone to retrieve WhatsApps for the Covid-19 investigation are minimal, a cybersecurity expert has said. His phone was not hacked, compromised or anything like that, University of Surrey professor Alan Woodward told BBC Radio 4s. world to one program. Asking the Cabinet Office to help him do this safely makes perfect sense – and they can. They have the facilities to do it. It really wouldn’t take much to power up the phone and send those messages securely. He added that in terms of recovering these messages, it is perfectly possible to do so without exposing it to the potential threat. Jane DaltonJune 2, 2023 5:45 p.m. 1685721615 ICYMI: 150 questions the Covid survey wants Boris Johnson to answer The main questions posed to the former Prime Minister are as follows: Did you say to let the bodies pile up?

Was there scientific evidence on Eat Out to Help Out?

Did the Cabinet Secretary really suggest chicken pox Covid parties?

Did you really say that you felt manipulated by scientists to impose containment?

When and how did you first hear about Covid? Matt MatherJune 2, 2023 5:00 p.m. 1685718615 ICYMI: Suspended Labor MP bragged about taking prostitutes to parliament MP suspended by party Work on allegations of sexual harassment faces new allegations that he boasted of bringing sex workers into parliamentary bars. Geraint Davies has been suspended pending an investigation into reports of extremely serious allegations of totally unacceptable behavior. A woman filed a formal complaint, after Politico initially reported that five other women had filed sexual harassment complaints against the politician. The MP said he did not recognize the claims. Matt MatherJune 2, 2023 4:10 p.m. 1685716725 ICYMI: Brexit was historic economic mistake, says former US Treasury chief The senior US economist also said he would be very surprised if Britain avoided a recession in the next two years. Mr Summers said Brexit and other policies mean Britain’s economic difficulties are frankly more acute than in most other major countries. Matt MatherJune 2, 2023 3:38 p.m. 1685714921 Eat out to get Covid: Is this the real reason Rishi Sunak wants to withhold WhatsApps? Former chancellors’ Eat Out to Help Out program helped lift post-lockdown gloom but could come back to bite it as prime minister, writes Andre Grice. Read Andrews’ full article here: Matt MatherJune 2, 2023 3:08 p.m.

