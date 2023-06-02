Politics
Boris Johnson latest: Ex-PM goes over Sunaks head to send unredacted WhatsApps directly to inquiry
Sunak refuses to rule out legal action against Covid investigation
Boris Johnson told the Covid-19 inquiry he was prepared to hand over all unredacted WhatsApp messages, including 2020 hardware from an old phone scrapped for security reasons.
The former prime minister is under fire again after it emerged on Thursday that he only passed on Covid-related messages from May 2021 or later to Cabinet Office officials.
In a letter to the chair of the inquiry, Baroness Hallett, Mr Johnson said he would today hand over to his team all documents already given to the Cabinet Office in unredacted form.
Earlier, a minister said Rishi Sunak’s legal attempt to block the inquiry from obtaining WhatsApp messages sent by Boris Johnson to government colleagues during the pandemic was likely to fail.
Minister of Science George Freemanappearing on the BBC Question timeinsisted the Cabinet Office’s decision to launch judicial review proceedings was not a cynical waste of time, but admitted he thought the prospect of success was unlikely.
The Cabinet Office is seeking a judicial review of the inquiry chair Baroness Halletts’ order to release the documents, arguing it should not have to hand over irrelevant documents.
Breaking: Johnson pledges to send unredacted WhatsApps directly to the president
Boris Johnson said he would share with the Covid inquiry any unredacted WhatsApp messages he provided to the Cabinet Office, as well as hardware from his old mobile phone.
In his letter to the chair, Baroness Hallett, he wrote: I am sending at your request all unredacted WhatsApp messages I have provided to the Cabinet Office.
I would like to do the same with any hardware that might be on an older phone that I’ve already been told I can no longer safely access.
In view of the urgency of your request, I think that this opinion, which comes from the security services, should be tested.
I have asked the Cabinet Office to help him turn it on safely so that I can search it for all relevant documents.
I propose to transmit all this material directly to you.,
Matt MatherJune 2, 2023 10:48 a.m.
We were pausing our live coverage for tonight, well, bring you the latest updates as we get them.
Natalie CroquetJune 2, 2023 10:04 p.m.
Swing voters most worried about Labor cost of living plan, poll finds
Exclusive: Swing voters’ biggest worries about Labor are revealed in a new poll which shows nearly a third fear the party is doing no better than the Tories in tackling the cost of living crisis:
Jane DaltonJune 2, 2023 8:15 p.m.
Brexit: Things can only get better, experts say
Experts from a Independent The online event agreed that changes could be made, either by a Labor government or a Conservative government, over the next few years which would facilitate trade without Britain returning to the single market or EU Customs Union:
Brexit: Things can only get better, experts say
Brexit bureaucracy issues have hit rock bottom, according to David Henig, the independent trade adviser, at an independent online event on Thursday. From this new baseline, things can only get better.
Jane DaltonJune 2, 2023 7:19 p.m.
Six in 10 say government should hand over all equipment
More than six in ten Britons believe the government should provide all messages requested, according to a new poll.
According to YouGov, 61% said ministers should.
But 23% said they should only have to provide messages that the government deems relevant to the investigation.
Jane DaltonJune 2, 2023 6:35 p.m.
Risk of accessing Johnson’s old minimal mobile phone
The potential risks of accessing Boris Johnson’s old mobile phone to retrieve WhatsApps for the Covid-19 investigation are minimal, a cybersecurity expert has said.
His phone was not hacked, compromised or anything like that, University of Surrey professor Alan Woodward told BBC Radio 4s. world to one program.
Asking the Cabinet Office to help him do this safely makes perfect sense – and they can.
They have the facilities to do it. It really wouldn’t take much to power up the phone and send those messages securely.
He added that in terms of recovering these messages, it is perfectly possible to do so without exposing it to the potential threat.
Jane DaltonJune 2, 2023 5:45 p.m.
ICYMI: 150 questions the Covid survey wants Boris Johnson to answer
The main questions posed to the former Prime Minister are as follows:
- Did you say to let the bodies pile up?
- Was there scientific evidence on Eat Out to Help Out?
- Did the Cabinet Secretary really suggest chicken pox Covid parties?
- Did you really say that you felt manipulated by scientists to impose containment?
- When and how did you first hear about Covid?
Matt MatherJune 2, 2023 5:00 p.m.
ICYMI: Suspended Labor MP bragged about taking prostitutes to parliament
MP suspended by party Work on allegations of sexual harassment faces new allegations that he boasted of bringing sex workers into parliamentary bars.
Geraint Davies has been suspended pending an investigation into reports of extremely serious allegations of totally unacceptable behavior.
A woman filed a formal complaint, after Politico initially reported that five other women had filed sexual harassment complaints against the politician. The MP said he did not recognize the claims.
Matt MatherJune 2, 2023 4:10 p.m.
ICYMI: Brexit was historic economic mistake, says former US Treasury chief
The senior US economist also said he would be very surprised if Britain avoided a recession in the next two years.
Mr Summers said Brexit and other policies mean Britain’s economic difficulties are frankly more acute than in most other major countries.
Matt MatherJune 2, 2023 3:38 p.m.
Eat out to get Covid: Is this the real reason Rishi Sunak wants to withhold WhatsApps?
Former chancellors’ Eat Out to Help Out program helped lift post-lockdown gloom but could come back to bite it as prime minister, writes Andre Grice.
Read Andrews’ full article here:
Matt MatherJune 2, 2023 3:08 p.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-rishi-sunak-whatsapp-covid-latest-b2350158.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson latest: Ex-PM goes over Sunaks head to send unredacted WhatsApps directly to inquiry
- 3 Megawati-era ministers halt sea sand exports, now Jokowi opens
- China wants to set terms for any thaw with US
- Bollywood and Bhangra Dance Classes at Hudson River Park
- Stock market today: Asia follows Wall St in hopes the Fed will ease rate hikes
- Illinois Governor Pritzker Appoints Federal Tech Leader as New CIO
- “Faces are like water in my head”: What happens when COVID-19 affects the brain?
- Trump proposes to disqualify judge in porn star’s hush money case
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress during a state visit
- Hallmark Unveils Christmas 2023 Lineup in July, Including 2 New Movies | Entertainment
- Zurich with children – Lonely Planet
- Florida men’s tennis coach Bryan Shelton quits to work with pro son Ben