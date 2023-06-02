Government hardens stance on isolated Imran, but leaves room for dialogue – Pakistan





Sana says the prime minister will respond positively if Imran approaches him for talks.

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday went after PTI chief Imran Khan with all the guns, accusing him of everything from slandering law enforcement to abandoning his employees to face prosecution judicial proceedings following the incidents of 9 May.

A government minister called the PTI leader a bigger threat than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while another advised him to contact Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directly, if he was really serious about talks with him. the government.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz said Mr Khan could do anything to distract from his culpability in the tragic events of May 9.

Make no mistake about the evil intent behind Imran Niazi’s latest scheme to defame our law enforcement and police. Yet again he is making misleading and baseless claims about rights abuses just to distract from his culpability in the tragic events of May 9, the Prime Minister said in a tweet, adding: I’m not surprised by his antics.

He said someone who could consistently use foul language against state institutions, incite people to violence and attack state symbols and military installations, and bring down martyrdom monuments, was able to go to any extreme.

The prime minister said Mr Khan ran a disinformation apparatus that methodically deployed fake news to mislead people. Everything about him is hatred, division and lies, he remarked.

More dangerous than Modi

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif called Mr Khan an enemy within, saying he was more dangerous than India’s prime minister.

People have so far failed to identify the enemy within (Imran Khan) who is more dangerous than the enemy in front of you, he said during an appearance on Geo News Capital Talk program , adding that people were not aware of the real face of Imran Khan.

Calling what happened on May 9 a mutiny, he said internal enemies posed a threat to the country’s unity and security.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah advised the PTI leader to approach Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directly if he was serious about dialogue.

Serious for discussions

In an interview with Voice of America (VOA), he assured that the Prime Minister would respond positively if Mr Khan made such an overture.

He regretted that the PTI leader was putting together a negotiating team for the talks, but was opposed to sitting down with political leaders himself.

Mr Sanaullah said the government believed the time was not right for talks with the PTI as it could elicit a backlash from the families of the martyrs, whose feelings were hurt by the May 9 events.

Despite this, he said, a positive response would be given to any move towards dialogue.

On a question regarding Imran Khan’s trial in a military court, he said that the acts of violence that occurred on May 9 were committed under his orders.

The minister claimed that some equipment, including laptops containing sensitive information, was stolen or burned during the storming of the corps commander’s residence in Lahore, resulting in the destruction of important information. He said that the Pakistani army would recover these objects.

Mr Sanaullah said those convicted of theft should be tried under the Army Act, asking why Mr Khan should not be treated under the same law.

He also said that any Kings party was free to contest the election, as they would get their own votes and not disrupt the PML-N vote bank.

Blaming workers and managers

Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also slammed Mr Khan on Thursday, saying his BBC interview was a true reflection of a deceitful and false character.

Commenting on Imran’s contradictory claims in the interview, she tweeted that in one sentence he said there would be a backlash if he was jailed. Then, in the next breath, he blamed workers and party leaders for the events of May 9.

From one page to I was helpless, from the United States brought down my government to Mohsin Naqvi brought down my government, the liar finally laid the debris of May 9 on the workers and leaders of his party, a- she declared.

In a separate press conference, she said that while Prime Minister Shehbaz had worked to stabilize the economy, the former leader had only sown the seeds of hatred, chaos and anarchy to form armed groups, which culminated in the May 9 tragedy.

We inherited a crumbling economy from the previous PTI government which left the country on the brink of default due to its inefficiency and incompetence, she said.

The prime minister, she said, has started consultations on the budget with relevant departments and he has formed two sub-committees regarding agriculture.

The economy cannot be turned on or off, she said, adding that it took time to improve economic indicators.

Posted in Dawn, June 2, 2023

Posted in Dawn, June 2, 2023

