Election 2024: Donald Trump returns to Bedminster for summer as political race heats up





BEDMINSTER, N.J. (WABC) — As the weather heats up, the race for the White House heats up among Republicans and former President Donald Trump is back in New Jersey for the summer.

Trump returned to Bedminster after a campaign stop in Iowa where he was on the attack, taking on the governor of Florida.

“I watched DeSantis come out and say, ‘I’m eight, it’s gonna be 8’, let me tell you something, there you should vote him out, it’ll take me six months to totally get him as it was, we’ll get it quickly,” Trump said.

Ron DeSantis insists he is a better option to face President Joe Biden in the fall of 2024.

“We know the country is going in the wrong direction, we see it in pretty much every indicator…the economy, the frontier,” DeSantis said.

Early polls show Trump has a massive advantage over DeSantis.

“Republican voters feel they like Donald Trump, like Ron DeSantis and think Donald Trump is the strongest candidate,” said Patrick Murray of Monmouth University.

The three leading candidates in the GOP race claim the nomination with Trump, DeSantis and Nikki Hailey working to build support.

But the field continues to expand with former Vice President Mike Pence set to announce his candidacy next week along with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who experts say is seeking political revenge against Trump.

“I think he has an arsenal of attacks that he’s going to use that he thinks will be effective in discrediting Trump,” said Ross Baker of Rutgers University.

Christie’s first real crack at Trump comes during the first Republican debate this summer.

The first Republican presidential debate of 2024 will take place on August 23, the Republican National Committee announced on Friday, with a second debate the following night if necessary.

The RNC also detailed the criteria that will be used for candidates to qualify for the debate stage, including a pledge to support the eventual Republican presidential nominee. That requirement could drive some candidates off the stage, including Trump, who hasn’t pledged to back the candidate if he doesn’t make it out of the primary. Trump also questioned why he would participate since he holds a sizable lead in the GOP primary polls.

The debate will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which will also be the site of the party’s nominating convention next year. It’s a nod to the importance of the battleground state, which will likely be key to another presidential victory in 2024.

Trump has said so far that he won’t promise to back the nominee if someone else wins the nomination, telling radio host Hugh Hewitt, “It would depend on who the nominee was.”

Christie, who plans to launch his campaign in New Hampshire next week, said he would never endorse Trump as the party’s nominee in 2024, as he did in 2016.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

———-

* Receive news from eyewitnesses

* More news from New Jersey

* Send us a topical tip

* Download the abc7NY app for news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Got a news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If you attach a video or photo, the terms of use apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7ny.com/donald-trump-bedminster-new-jersey-2024-election/13334621/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos