Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address joint session of US Congress





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22 during his official state visit to the country and share his vision for India’s future and talk about global challenges facing the two countries, top congressional leaders announced on Friday. President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for an official state visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22. “On behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, we are honored to invite you (Prime Minister Modi) to address a joint meeting of Congress Thursday, June 22,” congressional leaders said. in a report. Also Read: PM Modi to be Invited to Consecration Ceremony at Ayodhyas Ram Temple The statement was signed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. This will be Modi’s second time addressing a joint meeting of the US Congress. He addressed the US Congress during his visit to the United States in June 2016. Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and South African President Nelson Mandela are among world leaders to have received the rare honor twice. “Based on our shared values ​​and our commitment to global peace and prosperity, the partnership between our two countries continues to grow. During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for the future of India and to speak about the global challenges that our countries both face,” the Congress leaders said in their statement. Modi, during his speech in 2016, spoke on issues ranging from climate change to terrorism, from defense and security cooperation to trade and economic relations between India and the United States. Modi was the fifth Indian prime minister to address a joint session of the US Congress seven years ago. Others included Manmohan Singh (July 19, 2005), Atal Bihari Vajpayee (September 14, 2000), PV Narasimha Rao (May 18, 1994) and Rajiv Gandhi (July 13, 1985). Your historic speech at a joint meeting of Congress seven years ago left a lasting impact and greatly deepened the friendship between the United States and India,” the statement said. “As you said in that speech: ‘Our relationship is poised for a memorable future. The stresses of the past are behind us and the foundations for the future are firmly in place.’ We look forward to paving the way for greater collaboration between our countries in the years to come, he said. Once again, we would be honored to have you join us for a joint meeting of Congress to celebrate the enduring friendship between the United States and India. We look forward to continuing to work together to build a better future for our countries and for the world, he added. The tradition of foreign leaders and dignitaries addressing the US Congress began with the Marquis de Lafayette, a French military officer who fought in the American Revolutionary War. He spoke in the House of Commons on December 10, 1824.

