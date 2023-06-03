Donald Trump judge Juan Merchan should recuse himself (lawyers)





Donald Trump has said the judge handling his ‘money silence’ case should recuse himself because his daughter’s business has a ‘political and financial interest’ in the outcome, according to new court documents.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan is expected to step down not just because of his daughter’s interests, but because of his own contributions to the 2020 election, and because he urged the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, to be a witness for the government, argued the lawyers of the former president. in papers unsealed on Friday.

Merchan’s daughter is the COO of Authentic Campaigns, which helps political candidates with their online campaigns.

The firm boasts of Democratic clients, including President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, according to court documents.

“Your Honors Daughter’s political and financial interest in Genuine Campaigns creates a real or perceived conflict of interest because the decisions and decisions Your Honor will have to make in this case may result in a financial benefit to Your Honors Daughter,” said Trump lawyers Susan. Necheles and Todd Blanche claimed in court documents.

Donald Trump asks the judge in charge of his “hush money” case to recuse himself.AP

“It creates the very real prospect of tainting what will likely be one of the most significant and politically controversial criminal prosecutions in the history of this country,” the filing claims. “Obviously there is an appearance of bias present here.”

The judge should have disclosed his daughter’s work before — or during — Trump’s impeachment, the lawyers say.

Additionally, Merchan’s alleged donations in the 2020 presidential election and through ActBlue to Biden and other Democratic campaigns at least warrant further explanation, Trump’s lawyers argue.

Trump’s lawyers argue that the work of Judge Merchan’s daughter poses a potential conflict in the case. Steven Hirsch

Merchan allegedly encouraged Weisselberg to cooperate with prosecutors against Trump – showing that the judge is “someone who has prejudged the defendant’s guilt and is biased against his interests,” the court documents allege.

Even the appearance that Merchan has a political bias is reason enough to force him out of the high-profile case, the lawyers say.

“This case before this Court is historic and it is important that the people of New York State and this nation have confidence in the impartiality of the jurist presiding over it,” the filing states. “Most respectfully, the foregoing facts compel the conclusion that Your Honor is not and should therefore recuse himself.”

Trump’s lawyers are also asking the judge to explain his political contributions to the 2020 presidential election. AFP via Getty Images Trump also claims that Merchan encouraged the ex-Trump Org. Allen Weisselberg to cooperate with prosecutors shows alleged bias.AP

In April, the former commander-in-chief was charged with 34 counts of crimes related to silent money payments allegedly made to former porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal to silence them about alleged affairs with Trump.

The trial is set for March 25, 2024.

“As the case is currently pending before the judge, it would be inappropriate to make any further comments.” New York Courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen said.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

