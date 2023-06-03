Indian Prime Minister Modi invited to speak at a joint meeting of the US Congress on June 22





WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) – U.S. congressional leaders on Friday invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak at a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and Senate on June 22, one of the biggest honors that Washington grants to foreign dignitaries. “During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India’s future and to speak about the global challenges facing our two countries,” said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Chief Senate Majority Chuck Schumer, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic House Leader. Hakeem Jeffries said in a letter to Modi. The speech would be Modi’s second at a joint meeting of the US legislature, a rare honor for a leader who was denied a visa to enter the United States on human rights grounds. President Joe Biden is eager to deepen ties with the world’s largest democracy as part of his bid to win what he has billed as a contest between free and autocratic societies, especially China. The White House announced last month that Modi was invited for an official state visit, despite concerns from advocacy groups over what they see as a deteriorating human rights record under his Hindu nationalist party. Bharatiya Janata. The State Department’s annual report on human rights practices released in March lists “significant human rights problems” and abuses in India. New Delhi has frustrated Washington by participating in military exercises with Russia and increasing purchases of the country’s crude oil, a source of funding for the war in Ukraine. Washington has pushed New Delhi to do more to punish Russia for invading Ukraine. Addresses at joint meetings of Congress are usually reserved for the closest US allies or major world figures. The last was from South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in April. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the House and Senate in December. Several Indian leaders have made such addresses. Modi last did so in 2016. The first was Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1949. Modi’s relationship with Washington has evolved since 2005, when then-President George W. Bush’s administration denied him a visa under a US law barring entry to foreigners who have committed “criminal acts.” particularly serious violations of religious freedom”. It stemmed from the killing of more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, in sectarian riots in the Indian state of Gujarat shortly after Modi became its chief minister. Modi has denied any wrongdoing. In their letter, McCarthy, Schumer, McConnell and Jeffries said the speech would celebrate the enduring friendship between the United States and India. Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; edited by Doina Chiaacu Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Patricia Zengerle Thomson Reuters Patricia Zengerle has reported from over 20 countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and China. An award-winning national security and foreign policy journalist based in Washington who has also worked as an editor, Patricia has appeared on NPR, C-Span and other programs, spoken at the National Press Club and attended the panel discussion. media from the Hoover Institution. She is a recipient of the Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indian-pm-modi-invited-address-joint-meeting-us-congress-june-22-2023-06-02/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos