Carol Vorderman defends Alison Hammond by searching Boris Johnson’s ex

Phillip Schofield has gone all out in interviews with The Sun and the BBC amid the fallout of confessing to an affair with a This Morning runner. Here is what he said:

“I didn’t take care of it”

Schofield insists he is not a groomer, saying that although he met the former colleague when he was a teenager, their interactions were innocent and only turned sexual when the racer was around 20 /21 years old.

He said it never felt like an “abuse of power” because they were “friends”.

The business started in 2017

He said the affair started after a consensual moment in his dressing room.

It wasn’t a love affair, it wasn’t a relationship, we weren’t boyfriends; we were buddies, he insisted. It wasn’t feelings (I felt some), it was more friends: excitement.

His wife is “very, very angry”

The affair took place while Schofield was married to his wife Stephanie Lowe, with whom he shares two daughters.

The moment he told his wife about it, he said: She got off a plane and I called her and texted her saying, I need to talk to you. She called back and I told her. She was very, very angry.

Schofield still wears his wedding ring, but explained that he and Stephanie were “separated”.

His daughters saved his life

Schofield has confessed to feeling suicidal amid the fallout from his affair and the “relentless” media attention.

His two daughters – Molly, 29, and Ruby, 27 – were ‘scared’ to leave him and warned him: ‘Don’t you dare do this on our watch’.

“If it hadn’t been for my girls last week, I wouldn’t be here.”

He apologized to Holly Willoughby

After rumors of a falling out between the two and after Holly Willoughby said Schofield lied to her after asking him about his affair, he apologized to his former co-presenter.

He said: I lost my best friend. I let her down (Holly). I gave up on this whole show. I let the viewers down.

Holly didn’t know (about the romance). And she was one of the first text messages I sent to say, “I’m so, so sorry for lying to you.”

He’ll ‘die sorry’ for the runner he had an affair with

I have enormous guilt and regret. I made a mistake, I had an affair at work. I think my biggest apologies should go to him. It brought the greatest misery into his totally innocent life, his totally innocent family, his totally innocent friends.

This brought them the greatest sorrow.

The colleague was not named in the press for his private life.

No refund

Schofield has denied claims the runner received silent money from ITV, saying the promotion he got was not to ‘get him going’ but because of his own talents.

He also insisted the youngster had not signed an NDA preventing him from speaking out.

Compare the reaction of the age gap to homophobia’

So yes, there is a difference. It’s accepted by Leonardo DiCaprio, it’s not accepted if it’s in the gay world,” he said of the age differences.

Attraction is attraction. It’s no different in the gay world than it is in the straight world or the lesbian world. There should be no difference. This is where homophobia comes in.

Eamonn Holmes is an ‘angry’ man

After Eamonn Holmes made a series of strong allegations against Schofield, he said the Irish TV presenter was just “angry” because he was no longer on This Morning.

He has also continually denied that This Morning is “toxic”.

Don’t think he’ll work on TV again

Schofield said it breaks [my] heart’ to talk about television in the past tense, but he sees no going back for him.

I don’t think I’ll ever be able to walk down a street again. It’s like everyone knows it.

I lost everything. It’s all gone, he says frankly.

TV was my safe space, the only thing I loved. Now I don’t know if I’ll ever work on TV again.