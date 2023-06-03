Politics
Carol Vorderman defends Alison Hammond by searching Boris Johnson’s ex
Phillip Schofield has gone all out in interviews with The Sun and the BBC amid the fallout of confessing to an affair with a This Morning runner. Here is what he said:
“I didn’t take care of it”
Schofield insists he is not a groomer, saying that although he met the former colleague when he was a teenager, their interactions were innocent and only turned sexual when the racer was around 20 /21 years old.
He said it never felt like an “abuse of power” because they were “friends”.
The business started in 2017
He said the affair started after a consensual moment in his dressing room.
It wasn’t a love affair, it wasn’t a relationship, we weren’t boyfriends; we were buddies, he insisted. It wasn’t feelings (I felt some), it was more friends: excitement.
His wife is “very, very angry”
The affair took place while Schofield was married to his wife Stephanie Lowe, with whom he shares two daughters.
The moment he told his wife about it, he said: She got off a plane and I called her and texted her saying, I need to talk to you. She called back and I told her. She was very, very angry.
Schofield still wears his wedding ring, but explained that he and Stephanie were “separated”.
His daughters saved his life
Schofield has confessed to feeling suicidal amid the fallout from his affair and the “relentless” media attention.
His two daughters – Molly, 29, and Ruby, 27 – were ‘scared’ to leave him and warned him: ‘Don’t you dare do this on our watch’.
“If it hadn’t been for my girls last week, I wouldn’t be here.”
He apologized to Holly Willoughby
After rumors of a falling out between the two and after Holly Willoughby said Schofield lied to her after asking him about his affair, he apologized to his former co-presenter.
He said: I lost my best friend. I let her down (Holly). I gave up on this whole show. I let the viewers down.
Holly didn’t know (about the romance). And she was one of the first text messages I sent to say, “I’m so, so sorry for lying to you.”
He’ll ‘die sorry’ for the runner he had an affair with
I have enormous guilt and regret. I made a mistake, I had an affair at work. I think my biggest apologies should go to him. It brought the greatest misery into his totally innocent life, his totally innocent family, his totally innocent friends.
This brought them the greatest sorrow.
The colleague was not named in the press for his private life.
No refund
Schofield has denied claims the runner received silent money from ITV, saying the promotion he got was not to ‘get him going’ but because of his own talents.
He also insisted the youngster had not signed an NDA preventing him from speaking out.
Compare the reaction of the age gap to homophobia’
So yes, there is a difference. It’s accepted by Leonardo DiCaprio, it’s not accepted if it’s in the gay world,” he said of the age differences.
Attraction is attraction. It’s no different in the gay world than it is in the straight world or the lesbian world. There should be no difference. This is where homophobia comes in.
Eamonn Holmes is an ‘angry’ man
After Eamonn Holmes made a series of strong allegations against Schofield, he said the Irish TV presenter was just “angry” because he was no longer on This Morning.
He has also continually denied that This Morning is “toxic”.
Don’t think he’ll work on TV again
Schofield said it breaks [my] heart’ to talk about television in the past tense, but he sees no going back for him.
I don’t think I’ll ever be able to walk down a street again. It’s like everyone knows it.
I lost everything. It’s all gone, he says frankly.
TV was my safe space, the only thing I loved. Now I don’t know if I’ll ever work on TV again.
|
Sources
2/ https://metro.co.uk/2023/06/02/carol-vorderman-defends-alison-hammond-with-dig-at-boris-johnsons-ex-18889130/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Earthquake information: Light Mag. 3.9 – 6.5 mph south of Saratoga, Carbon County, Wyoming, USA, on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 2:14 AM (GMT -6)
- Pak government tells media
- Carol Vorderman defends Alison Hammond by searching Boris Johnson’s ex
- Sydney Sweeney ‘navigates everyday stardom’ | Entertainment
- Stray Kids’ (S-Class): 8 Remarkable Fashion Looks From The Music Video
- Stock market today: Wall Street rises on hopes of a break in rate hikes | Business
- Google subleases 1.4 million square feet of Silicon Valley office space – Commercial Observer
- General Wesley Clark examines the rise of attacks inside Russia
- How a trailblazing clinic in Gisborne is helping unlock the mysteries that surround brain damage
- Indian Prime Minister Modi invited to speak at a joint meeting of the US Congress on June 22
- Hollywood writers’ strike creates ripple effects on California economy and other states
- Fitbit now lets you log in to your Google account on June 6th