Trump dismisses 2024 GOP rivals, rips DeSantis for insisting on need for two-term president





Former President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized his main Republican 2024 presidential rivals for jumping into the race and tore up his main challenger for insisting that a two-term GOP president was needed to reverse the politics of the Biden administration.

Trump, 76, took aim at his opponents during a pre-recorded event in Clive, Iowa, hosted by Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The ex-commander-in-chief lashed out at Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis when Hannity asked him how quickly he could shift gears and resolve the crisis on the southern border, make the country independent of the energy, improve school systems and bring back the law. and order and safety and security if elected.

I think very quickly, Trump replied, before referring to comments DeSantis made Tuesday in Iowa about the importance of electing a candidate who would be eligible for two terms.

Former President Trump took aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other GOP rivals during a town hall in Iowa on Thursday night. Getty Images

Let me say, then I heard DeSantis say, Oh, well, I’m eight, I’m eight, he’s four. You don’t need four and you don’t need eight, you need six months. Within six months, Trump said, adding: And frankly, I wouldn’t vote for him because he said it takes eight years. You need six months.

At his first official campaign event as a presidential candidate on Tuesday, DeSantis said: And let’s be clear, it really takes two terms as president to be able to finish this job. The bureaucracy is so entrenched that I think we can bring George Washington back and I don’t think he can fix it in just one four-year term.

The former president also fired rivals lower in the polls than DeSantis, questioning the purpose of their White House bids, including Republican former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who reportedly intends to enter the GOP presidential primary next week in New Hampshire.

I don’t know why people do it. They are at 1%. Some are zero. I hear Chris Christie coming in, Trump said, prompting hoarse laughter from the crowd.

It was 6% in New Jersey, which is to say I like New Jersey, but 6% approval in New Jersey. What is the point ? And he’s voting zero, Trump claimed.

DeSantis says Republicans need to elect a president eligible for two terms in 2024, which Trump is not. AFP via Getty Images

Trump also ridiculed former Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, nicknaming him Ada and suggesting voters have never heard of him.

I call her Ada Hutchinson. I don’t call her Asa, I call Ada. I gave it a pet name for some reason, for some reason. But this guy, nobody knows who the hell he is. Never, never good, argued Trump.

I don’t understand what they are doing, Trump continued, suggesting that some candidates were voting less than zero.

When you are at 1% or less, you know 1%, it says 1% with an arrow pointing left. There’s a guy who’s at zero with an arrow pointing left, that means he’s at less than zero, Trump said to more laughter.

The former president then said he would focus his attacks on DeSantis, given that he currently sits in second place in most polls.

You really run after whoever is second. And I think whoever is second is going down so much and so fast that I don’t think he’s going to be second for much longer. I think he’s going to be third or fourth, Trump predicted.

The former president also called this the most serious and dangerous period in our country’s history, citing Russia’s incursion into Ukraine and China’s slashing Taiwan.

He also praised the GOP’s investigations into the Biden family’s alleged influence-peddling operation led by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Judiciary Committee Chairman of the House, Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

They are doing a fantastic job, Trump said, accusing the president and his son Hunter Biden of being protected by an unfair system.

It’s a unilateral system, it’s a very unfair system, but they are protected, the former president said.

When you look at all this crime, like there’s so much in the laptop, it’s so bad, it’s so bad, and yet they don’t want to do anything, Trump said, referring to the Justice Department and at the abandoned laptop. in a Delaware computer repair shop by Hunter Biden in 2019.

