Harun Kk on the Turkish elections

What ramifications will the elections in Turkey have in the United States and elsewhere in the world?

I think this will have complicated consequences for international relations. Some have already commented that Erdogan’s victory was also Putin’s victory. Erdogan also propped up his failing economic model with the help of Gulf countries. We don’t yet know what he offered in return. And that’s on top of the economic aid he was already receiving from Putin in the form of deferred energy payments. Thus, Turkey now owes undisclosed favors and sums of money to these countries.

Some comment that Turkey is moving away from the West, but turkeys have been working for the West since the Syrian civil war was to keep refugees out of Europe. European leaders are very happy to see Erdogan win. I don’t think Biden had as strong an attitude about Erdogan as everyone thought. I believe the United States will continue to cooperate with Turkey. So nothing new there.

As for the more conceptual ramifications of an Erdogan victory, I would argue that we now face a systematic failure of the standard language of political science. Conservatism, nationalism and Islamism explain nothing. There is a proliferation of leaders similar to Erdogan who all use quite different formulas to win. I think we need to focus on how these leaders gain capillary access to their companies. We need to move away from discursive elements and start focusing on political practice.

What does it tell you that 25 million Turkish citizens voted for the Kilicdaroglu opposition platform?

Kilicdaroglu requisitioned a large number of votes from voters with different, even diametrically opposed ideological positions. Perhaps the best parallel is the coalition that replaced Netanyahu a few years ago. People united because they wanted Erdogan gone. I don’t think the alliance that produced these votes is stable. Unless there is a major overhaul of the opposition parties, I don’t think I’m going to see this kind of voting well.

What can the world expect to see from Erdogan now that he has been re-elected?

Most expected him to adopt a more enveloping attitude after his victory. But his victory speech specifically targeted the LGBT community. Selahattin Demirtas, the de facto Kurdish voter leader, was booed at the meeting, and Erdogan’s supporters said they wanted him executed. I would expect a rapid deterioration in freedoms and quality of life. The economic crisis will deepen, and hell will ensure that non-Erdoganists bear the majority of the burden.

What will this mean for Syrian refugees in Turkey?

Both leaders took a broadly anti-refugee stance. I see no good for Syrian refugees in the future, many of whom have already been sucked into super-exploitative environments that take advantage of their legal position. I don’t see a good life for them in Türkiye. I don’t know if it’s still viable for them to come back, let alone if they want to come back.

What is the most important thing people need to understand about this election?

Erdogan has direct access to all government resources. His party has 10 million members; some of them mean nothing, but some of these members represent entire households. He received 28 million votes. I don’t know if there’s anyone who voted for him who doesn’t directly benefit from his rule. I don’t even think he had to campaign very hard or at all to get to that number. So that tells me that politics doesn’t start and end with speech and ideas. It is a matter of organization and practice. It’s about how you connect at home and on the street. It’s about the solid benefits and personal hopes you offer your constituents.