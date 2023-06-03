NATO chief visits Turkey for Erdogan’s inauguration

NEW YORK: The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East is going through a massive financial crisis that threatens its very existence, the agency’s chief has warned.

Philippe Lazzarini said UNRWA’s ability to fend for itself is slowly but surely coming to an end and predicted that in September it will run out of money to run its schools, health centers and hospitals. other essential services.

Lazzarini was speaking in New York ahead of a Friday pledge conference in support of UNRWA hosted by Csaba Korosi, president of the General Assembly.

The head of UNRWA says the agency is on the verge of imploding, lamenting that even as the financial crisis worsens, some of its most committed donors have indicated they will drastically reduce their contribution to the agency.

He called on donors not to take our ability to provide services for granted, adding that sooner or later we will reach a tipping point.

UNRWA provides services to nearly 6 million registered Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territories and neighboring countries.

I keep telling my partners that UNRWA is not like other UN humanitarian or development agencies, Lazzarini said.

(The) peculiarity of this organization is that we are the only ones responsible for providing government-type services. We are the de facto Ministry of Education, Ministry of Primary Health, Ministry of Social Services and Ministry of Municipal Services to one of the most needy communities in the Palestinian refugee region.

So when we talk about matching spending to resources, I’m not in a position to say, Well, because we have 20% less resources, ask 20% of our children to leave our schools. On what criteria? We have nearly 550,000 girls and boys in our schools. I can’t say one year I’ll take 550,000 students and another year say I’ll take 100,000 fewer students and bring them back once the funding comes back. That’s not how public-type services work, he said.

The agency has about 30,000 employees, most of whom are Palestinian refugees. It operates more than 700 schools for half a million children and provides health, sanitation and social services, including food and cash assistance.

Palestinian refugees mostly live in often underserved camps that have been turned into built-up residential areas in the occupied territories, as well as in Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

Lazzarini said that over the past 10 years, agency resources have stagnated, while costs have increased in a region that has been hit by multiple crises.

Palestinian refugees’ expectations of UNRWA as the only lifeline have also increased. (So) the tension between costs and resources has become increasingly unbearable, he said.

In the absence of a political process and in a context where the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is no longer a priority, any reduction in UNRWA services would be seen as a weakening of the future rights of Palestinian refugees, Lazzarini said.

He urged donors to show real attention and political commitment.

Lazzarini told Arab News that the approach of UNRWA’s 75th anniversary is a perfect umbrella to reflect on what it means to be committed to Palestinian refugees.

It’s a discussion that hasn’t really taken place, he said, adding that since he took over as commissioner-general, there has been a dialogue of the deaf between host communities and donors.

Donors usually tell you that you should spend within your resources, but we keep saying: Well, there’s a limit to that. We have been involved in efficiency. It has become austerity. And, today, to go further would amount to making the decision to ask (to) the abandonment of high school children. It’s something we can’t do.

So we need to have a proper discussion about what we expect from an agency like UNRWA, and once we agree on (that), we become a predictable partner for Palestinian refugees, he said. declared.

This discussion has not yet taken place because there has been no political framework. But as an agency, we can’t wait. Our worst enemy today is the status quo, and I’m looking at how to force a discussion, how a group of experts can come up with recommendations to put on the table and agree with member states.

In a statement to the donors’ conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said UNRWA’s financial crisis comes against the backdrop of the deadliest year for the Palestinians in about two decades.

Guterres regretted not being able to attend the conference in person after being called back to Lisbon due to a family emergency.

Midway through the new year, the violence rages on unabated, said chief of staff Courtenay Rattray, who spoke at the donor conference on behalf of Guterres.

He reiterated the UN position that there is no alternative to a political solution that realizes the vision of two states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security, with Jerusalem as the capital of both.

The outlines of this solution are well known: they are enshrined in United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements. But the realities on the ground, from the continued occupation to the expansion of settlement construction, are working against us.

Rattray said that in this bleak picture, UNRWA is one of the few beacons of hope and urged Member States to nurture and sustain that hope and do their part to ensure that UNRWA is fully funded.