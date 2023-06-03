Brexit: How Boris signed the Australia deal concession scribbled on paper in toilet

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit means for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest information

Boris Johnson cheated on a crucial Brexit trade concession with Australia during a chaotic dinner with Prime Minister Scott Morrison at No 10, it has been claimed today.

He was forced to sign a disastrous post-Brexit deal after the Australians seized on a schoolboy howler over meat import quotas during negotiations.

An Australian official found an excuse to go to the Downing Street toilets, had Mr Johnson’s concession hastily written into a formal agreement and brought it back to No 10 where the then Prime Minister l signed before dinner was over with Mr. Morrison.

To top it off, Mr Johnson reportedly told Australians he was doing it because he wanted to apologize to them for Britain joining the EU 50 years ago.

A furious Liz Truss, then International Trade Secretary, tried to undo the deal, but cheery Australians said her boss Mr Johnson had already handed over the kingdom.

The extraordinary account of how Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with Australia condemned as a sell-off by UK farmers was handled by Mr Johnson has appeared on the policy political website.

According to the June 14, 2021 dinner report, Mr Johnson agreed to measure beef imports by the weight of cuts of meat only, rather than the whole cow, which is much heavier.

By agreeing to measure Australian meat exports to the UK by the former, not the latter, he has effectively signed off on a massive increase in the amount of meat Australia can send to Britain, it seems -he.

Australian High Commissioner George Brandis scribbled down the unexpected bonus and fled to the toilet. Along the way, he gave it to an assistant to scan and hand over a business document before it was sent back to dinner for Mr Johnson to sign.

Mr Johnson is said to have made the concession while having dinner with Mr Scott Morrison at No 10 ” height=”1352″ width=”1804″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:74.9446%"/> Mr Johnson is said to have made the concession while having dinner with Mr Scott Morrison at No 10 (PENNSYLVANIA)

Ms Truss was reportedly livid when she learned of Mr Johnson’s concession over breakfast the following morning. Your boss has already conceded the whole kingdom, Australia’s chief negotiator Dan Tehan has told him, according to a former minister involved in the talks.

Mr Johnsons described the policy story as garbage, but the website said he spoke to five senior officials involved in the negotiations on each side.

Brexit negotiator David Frost was at dinner with Messrs. Johnson and Morrison. A former Truss adviser, Frost, was on top of the details, but I don’t think Boris was, adding that the dinner was very sloppy and ended up giving more beef in the end.

Advisers said Ms Truss wanted talks reopened after Mr Johnson’s concession, but Mr Morrison threatened to tell the media in the UK. backtracked on its first post-Brexit trade deal.

Mr Johnson believed that more generous tariffs had to be accepted because the UK had let [the Australians] down by joining the EU in the 1970s, according to a former minister.

Liz Truss was reportedly livid when she learned of Mr Johnson’s concession ” height=”2645″ width=”3967″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6751%"/> Liz Truss was reportedly livid when she learned of Mr Johnson’s concession (PA Archive)

UK government lawyers would continue to quibble with the Australian side over the weight of beef imports until the deal is signed in December 2021.

A certain degree of compromise has been achieved by ensuring that the agricultural safeguard designed to slow down imports after 10 years in the event of a rapid increase uses the carcass weight equivalents initially desired by the UK authorities.

The post-Brexit deal, which came into effect this week, is expected to boost bilateral trade between the countries by around 10 billion. But farmers remain unhappy with the generous duty-free quota access given to Australian beef.

National Farmers Union (NFU) President Minette Batters said the concessions were a real breach of trust for farmers, saying: The anger is always visceral.

An NFU spokesman added: We know the government has given far more than necessary, and this illustrates that.

Mr Johnson and the government have been approached for comment.