Politics
Spain plays a key role for the West in relations with China
Spain will seek to leverage its 50-year relationship with China to bring a peaceful resolution to Russia’s war on Ukraine when it takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union next month.
The presidency will give Madrid a leading role representing the West in efforts to end the conflict on terms that do not reward Russian aggression.
With the prospect of taking over to represent the EU, Spain is throwing its weight behind kyiv’s call for admission to the NATO alliance.
Ukraine must receive a strong message of support for its bid to join NATO, Spanish Foreign Minister Jos Manuel Albares told a meeting of the military alliance in Norway on Thursday, Reuters reported. .
At a meeting in Beijing in March, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss his country’s peace plans directly with kyiv.
Snchez was the first Western leader to meet Xi after the Chinese leader visited Moscow earlier in March for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Spanish prime minister also made a point of letting the Chinese communist leader know that he believes no peace deal should be imposed on Ukraine without his consent.
Analysts said the Beijing summit, scheduled to celebrate half a century of diplomatic relations between the two countries, took on added importance due to Madrid’s impending position representing the enlarged European Union.
Observers said Spain will play a key role in the coming months as it seeks to forge a united European approach to the war and best defend Ukraine.
Mario Esteban, senior Asia and Pacific investigator at the Real Elcano Institute, a think tank in Madrid, said that in addition to its involvement in the Ukraine peace talks, Spain will also have to establish a consensus within Europe on how to deal with China. , which is an official ally of Russia.
Spain is less harsh on Russia. It’s not like Poland or other countries. Therefore, there is not the same level of political tension between Spain and China over Ukraine, he told VOA.
It is also less economically dependent on China [than] Germany or France, so it is freer to negotiate. This gives Spain more ability to build diplomatic consensus within the European Union towards China on issues like the war in Ukraine.
Esteban, who spent five years of his career in China, said relations between Beijing and Madrid were good despite the current Spanish government’s ambitions to achieve economic independence from China in sectors like pharmaceuticals.
The leaders of the two countries are hardly strangers.
Esteban said Snchez met Xi at a G-20 conference in Bali in November and Albares spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, in New Delhi in March.
Relations between the two countries have cooled in recent years, Esteban said.
Spanish exports to China nearly doubled to $6.6 billion between 2011 and 2018 when Xi visited Madrid.
However, for Spain, Chinese investments are not as attractive as they were in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, Esteban said in a recent analysis of their diplomatic and economic relations.
Beijing has found other European countries, such as Greece and Hungary, closer to China’s position on disputes over the South China Sea and human rights in China.
Snchez refused to sign a memorandum of understanding on Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative during Xi’s 2018 visit to Spain.
Esteban believes this has triggered a more nuanced and selective approach by Spain to relations with China.
All of this has ushered in an era in which Spanish-Chinese relations will be increasingly influenced by geopolitical considerations and third parties, primarily the EU and the United States, he wrote.
Ruth Ferrero-Turrion, an expert in European relations at Complutense University in Madrid, said China was trying to act as a global mediator in Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Spain will not make substantial changes (to its foreign policy vis-à-vis China). Traditionally, he has followed majority opinion in the European Union, she told VOA.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/7120463.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Spain plays a key role for the West in relations with China
- Brexit: How Boris signed the Australia deal concession scribbled on paper in toilet
- Super Typhoon to create jet stream and heat wave across UK
- US Colonel Retracts Comments on Simulated Drone Attack Thought Experiment | US Army
- Jiah Khan Bollywood Journey: The actress only acted in 3 films alongside major superstars before her sudden disappearance
- Gillette hockey player makes Division I
- Is Eva Mendes releasing a collection of summer dresses? : Check out her best looks
- Japan introduced vending machines that automatically give out free food in the event of an earthquake
- Striking Hollywood Writers Won’t Rest Until AI Is Shut Down
- How the AI boom is transforming Google Cloud engineering
- Looting will be punished, First Nation chief warns after rural Alberta fire evacuation
- Government aims to improve sports ecosystem after recent success – Sports