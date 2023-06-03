Spain plays a key role for the West in relations with China

Spain will seek to leverage its 50-year relationship with China to bring a peaceful resolution to Russia’s war on Ukraine when it takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union next month.

The presidency will give Madrid a leading role representing the West in efforts to end the conflict on terms that do not reward Russian aggression.

With the prospect of taking over to represent the EU, Spain is throwing its weight behind kyiv’s call for admission to the NATO alliance.

Ukraine must receive a strong message of support for its bid to join NATO, Spanish Foreign Minister Jos Manuel Albares told a meeting of the military alliance in Norway on Thursday, Reuters reported. .

At a meeting in Beijing in March, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss his country’s peace plans directly with kyiv.

Snchez was the first Western leader to meet Xi after the Chinese leader visited Moscow earlier in March for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.





The Spanish prime minister also made a point of letting the Chinese communist leader know that he believes no peace deal should be imposed on Ukraine without his consent.

Analysts said the Beijing summit, scheduled to celebrate half a century of diplomatic relations between the two countries, took on added importance due to Madrid’s impending position representing the enlarged European Union.

Observers said Spain will play a key role in the coming months as it seeks to forge a united European approach to the war and best defend Ukraine.

Mario Esteban, senior Asia and Pacific investigator at the Real Elcano Institute, a think tank in Madrid, said that in addition to its involvement in the Ukraine peace talks, Spain will also have to establish a consensus within Europe on how to deal with China. , which is an official ally of Russia.

Spain is less harsh on Russia. It’s not like Poland or other countries. Therefore, there is not the same level of political tension between Spain and China over Ukraine, he told VOA.

It is also less economically dependent on China [than] Germany or France, so it is freer to negotiate. This gives Spain more ability to build diplomatic consensus within the European Union towards China on issues like the war in Ukraine.

Esteban, who spent five years of his career in China, said relations between Beijing and Madrid were good despite the current Spanish government’s ambitions to achieve economic independence from China in sectors like pharmaceuticals.

The leaders of the two countries are hardly strangers.

Esteban said Snchez met Xi at a G-20 conference in Bali in November and Albares spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, in New Delhi in March.

Relations between the two countries have cooled in recent years, Esteban said.

Spanish exports to China nearly doubled to $6.6 billion between 2011 and 2018 when Xi visited Madrid.

However, for Spain, Chinese investments are not as attractive as they were in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, Esteban said in a recent analysis of their diplomatic and economic relations.

Beijing has found other European countries, such as Greece and Hungary, closer to China’s position on disputes over the South China Sea and human rights in China.

Snchez refused to sign a memorandum of understanding on Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative during Xi’s 2018 visit to Spain.

Esteban believes this has triggered a more nuanced and selective approach by Spain to relations with China.

All of this has ushered in an era in which Spanish-Chinese relations will be increasingly influenced by geopolitical considerations and third parties, primarily the EU and the United States, he wrote.

Ruth Ferrero-Turrion, an expert in European relations at Complutense University in Madrid, said China was trying to act as a global mediator in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Spain will not make substantial changes (to its foreign policy vis-à-vis China). Traditionally, he has followed majority opinion in the European Union, she told VOA.