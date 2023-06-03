The only way Trump can lose the Republican nomination





So here we are, eight months before any votes are cast in the race for the Republican nomination and, by most polls, Donald Trump’s name recognition is poised to win him again.

So why are so many Republicans lining up to challenge the former president? Some of them are longshots with money to burn, but others are well-known elected officials with experience, money and a reasonable history as to why they should be president. Last week, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) joined the race and soon we expect former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to join former Vice President Mike Pence.

A few months ago I helped create the now conventional wisdom that a wide range of challengers will help Trump because the winner or winner Republican delegate selection rules are tailor-made for a candidate who holds a strong base among primary voters and can pull off a string of plurality victories.

But conventional wisdom overlooks an important caveat for Trump to win, he must win early, and the field of candidates must be wide and stay wide after Super Tuesday 2024.

Here’s why.

The race for the presidential nomination takes place in three stages. Were in the first stage right now: the so-called invisible primary. This stage lasts from spring 2023 until the first votes. During the invisible primary, a lot of important things happen. Candidates raise funds, they build campaign teams, they sharpen their appeals to party loyalists. And many first conclusions are often drawn incorrectly. Often, the candidate whose name identification is prevalent is the winner of these early polls and wins the nomination.[1]In many ways, Trump is winning the invisible primary, which is good news for him.

However, he is not free at home. Trump is not your ordinary favorite. He has been charged and could face further indictments before the Republican convention next summer. He has doggedly focused on cultivating his base, which, while intense and loyal, is unlikely to carry him into a general election. If he’s loved, he’s also hated, which means he’s bound to have trouble in the general election.

So, let’s move on to the second stage of the process, the first primaries. This stage runs from late January or early February 2024 to March 4, 2024, or whenever the day before Super Tuesday is. In 2024, the first primary stage will include (on the Republican side) four states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. These four small states have very few delegates. In fact, of the approximately 1,234 delegates, someone will have to win the Republican nomination. These states represent a total of 138 delegates or only 11% of the total needed to win.[2]

During this short period, perhaps only five or six weeks, Trump will be most at risk. In those weeks, someone has to take the appointment away from him. This could happen if he behaves below expectations. Many favorites have stumbled in these states. As early as 1968, President Lyndon Johnson won the New Hampshire primary with 48% of the vote, but Senator Gene McCarthy (D-MN) won a sufficiently large percentage of the vote (42%) that a few weeks later Johnson was decided not to run anymore. More recently, Hillary Clinton’s supposed juggernaut for the nomination was upended by a young African-American senator from Illinois, Barack Obama, whose surprising victory in the almost all-white caucuses in Iowa in 2008 transformed the nomination in a long race that Clinton ultimately lost. In these early contests, someone can catch fire, and when they do, they gain the most valuable of presidential assets: momentum. But if Trump wins in the early contests, a few candidates may stay to split the anti-Trump vote, as happened in 2016, and that will help him win.

This brings us to the third step of the appointment process. What makes Stage Three so critical is that it is a three-month race for delegates and in which candidates must be able to compete in 46 states with different types of systems. Momentum is worth more than money, as billionaires Tom Steyer and Mike Bloomberg discovered in 2020. Stage three begins the first week of March and continues through the first or second week of June. During this period, the candidates will trade the retail campaign of the first states to participate in a frantic race across the country from television studios and radio stations. If anyone other than Trump catches fire, he will raise large sums of money through internet fundraising and the kind of free press momentum that is manna from heaven for a campaign. If Stage Three includes a head-to-head race between Trump and a fresh new face, Trump could very well lose the delegate race.

This, however, requires candidates who falter in early states to exit the race. In 2016, this did not happen. The current conventional wisdom that a large field helps Trump is based on a scenario where all candidates stay in the race, thus allowing Trump to be a plurality winner. However, some Republicans are looking back not to 2016 but to the 2020 Democratic race where, on a fast-paced weekend between the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday, most Bidens opponents dropped out of the race. , allowing him a one-on-one. a contest with Bernie Sanders, which he won hands down.

If Trump fails in stage two and comes up against a strong opponent, he could be defeated in stage three. Despite its strong showing in polls of Republican voters, a recent CNN poll found that large swaths of Republican-aligned voters are willing to consider either of the two, [Trump or DeSantis] as well as several other candidates. A recent Washington Post poll found Republican voters weren’t very focused on eligibility, which would appear to favor Trump. However, eligibility is important in primary elections and many voters voted their head on their hearts in order to beat the other party. It was the question of eligibility that catapulted Biden from a dead man walking to a Democratic nominee in just 72 hours in March 2023.

So while the safe bet is currently on Trump, what happens in the early primaries will determine whether or not his path to the nomination is straightforward. In June 2015 the Republican frontrunner was Florida Governor Jeb Bush and look what happened to him, he did poorly in the first three contests and never even made it to Super Tuesday.

Footnotes :

[1] For more information, see Party Animal: The Front-Runner in the Presidential Invisible Primary. (back to top)

[2] Estimates of the total number of delegates are early but likely won’t change the overall percentage. (back to top)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brookings.edu/blog/fixgov/2023/06/02/the-only-way-trump-can-lose-the-republican-nomination/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos