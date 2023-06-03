Most people prefer not to choose





As the US-China rivalry deepens, many countries, including close US allies, have made it clear they don’t want to be forced to choose between the world’s two largest economies. They engage in an increasingly delicate dance in an attempt to maintain constructive relationships with each other. This delicate balance has been particularly difficult for European heavyweights, such as Germany and France, which share values ​​and many interests with Washington, but which also benefit greatly from economic integration with China. While Frances Emmanuel Macron has taken a more combative approach, saying recently that it would be a trap for Europe to get drawn into crises that are not ours, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vigorously defended a recent trip to Beijing with a host of German business leaders, in writing that we don’t want to dissociate ourselves from China. (It is not surprising that Berlin does not come back to this question given that German exports to China have triple since 2000.) And what about the countries of the South that are courted by both the United States and China? Many countries in South America, Africa, and Central and South Asia benefit from loans and infrastructure investments under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, but also rely on United for security guarantees and aid. Since Beijing extended its Belt and Road Initiative to Latin America in 2017, the United States has tried to warn that it is a Trojan horse aimed at increasing China’s regional influence, but Argentina, Chile, Ecuador and others have always tried to play both sides. For now, this approach appears to be working, but if tensions over Taiwan increase, it could become more difficult for US allies to continue to sit down.

