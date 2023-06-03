Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon lead corporate charge in Beijing in connection with US melee

In just two days this week, Elon Musk has had more high-level Chinese meetings than most Biden administration officials have had in months.

The Tesla and Twitter boss has secured meetings with three government ministers as well as influential Shanghai Communist Party leader Chen Jining. He reportedly even met Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, a confidant of President Xi Jinping.

His trip coincided with that of JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon, who also had access to high-level government officials in Shanghai, where Chen called on him to attract more international financial institutions into the business capital of China.

Beijing has rolled out the red carpet for business leaders in a bid to win back favor after three years of pandemic shutdowns that have excluded international businesses. But the whirlwind of business contacts has also underscored the breakdown in official communication between Washington and Beijing, as China-US relations languish at their lowest level in decades.

The return of business leaders to China was putting the country back on the business radar, said Bala Ramasamy, a professor at China Europe International Business School. But he added: How much will this help the political side? I’m still a little skeptical.

The VIP reception for Musk, Dimon and others like Apples Tim Cook, who visited in March, echoed an earlier period in US-China relations when Beijing courted US business leaders in a bid to influencing politics in Washington.

But analysts warned that while China remained a market U.S. business leaders could not ignore, their ability to ease geopolitical friction was limited. For U.S. policymakers, security concerns over Xi’s assertive military position and dominance of manufacturing supply chains outweigh trade considerations.

The traditional model of CEOs as credible conduits between the United States and China is broken as security considerations must now be integrated into the business conversation, said Han Lin, a professor at NYU Shanghai and the company’s national head of Asia Group consultancy.

During the pandemic, people didn’t really talk to each other and it did a lot of damage, said a financial figure present during an audience with Dimon.

Chinese state media was keen to promote Musk’s trip to fuel optimism about economic recovery, experts said. After meeting Qin Gang, Chinese Foreign Minister, in Beijing on Tuesday, Musk met with Jin Zhuanglong, Minister of Industry and aerospace expert, and Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce. He also gained rare access to Deputy Prime Minister Ding, who sits on the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, Reuters reported.

Musk is getting a lot of attention, said Ker Gibbs, former president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai. It will be a boost for Chinese people, make people feel good for about 15 minutes.

But the visit would have no substantial impact, Gibbs added. People are still very nervous about the economy.

On a more strategic level, Beijing is trying to demonstrate that it is open for business, in defiance of what it says are US containment efforts through export controls on high-tech items. such as semiconductors, analysts said.

In a statement after meeting Musk, the foreign secretary issued a positive note, saying the United States and China should brake in time to avoid dangerous driving and press the accelerator pedal to promote cooperation.

Musk replied that the countries are linked and that Tesla opposes decoupling and breaking up [supply] chains, according to a government statement, comments that were consistent with Beijing’s position on Western countries’ attempts to reduce industrial dependence on China.

As Musk caused a stir on national social media, with cameras following him to China’s famed Peking duck restaurant 1949 Duck, Dimon kept a low profile, hosting a closed-door conference for thousands of investors in Shanghai .

One participant said the JPMorgan chief endorsed the role of multinationals in mending US-China relations, saying engaging in conversation was a good thing and geopolitical discord could be resolved.

Another conference attendee said Dimon was much more pensive in private meetings, however, where he expressed disappointment with the level of confidence here in China, worries about a slowing economy and the how they’re going to handle this, worries about how they’re going to navigate the political situation with the United States.

Beijing this year launched raids on the offices of US companies Bain, due diligence group Mintz and consultancy Capvision, sending a new chill to foreign companies operating in the country.

The atmosphere has changed significantly from years past, when former Wall Street bosses such as John Thornton, former Goldman Sachs banker, Blackstone chief Stephen Schwarzman and former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson reportedly attempted to act as intermediaries for the countries.

The US political climate was now so hawkish toward China that it was a bit terrifying, Thornton said at a forum in Shanghai in April. It’s very hard to find American seniors right now who have anything positive to say about China, he said.

In a sign of concern over relations with China, President Joe Biden last month sent CIA Director Bill Burns on a secret visit to Beijing, according to people familiar with the trip.

There have been other recent contacts between Washington and Beijing. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang met his US counterpart Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai last week, although Beijing postponed a meeting between its Defense Minister Li Shangfu, who is under US sanctions, and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Singapore this weekend.

If Beijing wanted to use Musk as an envoy, he was an unlikely choice, analysts said. Musk is also a controversial politicized figure who may struggle to bend the ear of the Biden administration, according to Jorge Guajardo, a partner at Dentons Global Advisors in Washington and a former Mexican ambassador to China.

My first thought was, I’m not sure he’s the messenger you want in Washington, Guajardo said.

Reporting by Joe Leahy in Beijing, Demetri Sevastopulo in Singapore, Thomas Hale in Shanghai, Edward White in Seoul, Kaye Wiggins and Andy Lin in Hong Kong and Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson in New York