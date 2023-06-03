Cabinet Office launches legal action against Boris Johnson WhatsApps





The Cabinet Office is seeking judicial review into whether the Covid inquiry has the power to request Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and personal diaries from his time in Downing Street during the pandemic, which the government says are ‘unambiguously out of about”. The Government and the Public Inquiry are at odds over whether private documents and messages, including from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, should be shared with the Inquiry as part of its investigation into the response of the government to the pandemic. Johnson has now said he will share the documents – which do not include any messages before April 2021 – directly with the inquiry “in an unredacted form”. In a letter to Inquiry Chair Heather Hallett, he said he was “unwilling to let my material become a test for others when I am perfectly content for the Inquiry to see it”. It is not yet clear whether Johnson’s actions will affect the legal proceedings. Having been given until 4pm yesterday to disclose it, the Cabinet Office decided to continue to block disclosure of the material to the inquest and instead launch legal action challenging the inquiry’s claim. A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “The Cabinet Office today applied for leave to bring in a judicial review. “We do so with regret and with the assurance that we will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation before, during and after the question of jurisdiction in question is decided by the courts, in particular if the investigation has the power to require the production of documents and messages that are unambiguously unrelated to the work of the inquiry, including personal communications and matters unrelated to the government’s handling of Covid.” The spokesperson said the Cabinet Office considered there were “significant questions of principle at stake”, arguing that individuals’ private material should not be subject to “undue intrusion”. The government said it had “exchanged views with the inquiry and explored a number of possible avenues to resolve this difference of opinion” before taking legal action. Boris Johnson handed over the documents to the Cabinet Office this week, and he urged the government to hand over the documents to the Covid inquiry. In a letter published this morning, the former Prime Minister said he would hand over the documents directly Responding to the Government’s announcement, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Daisy Cooper MP, said: ‘This cowardly attempt to obstruct a vital public inquiry is a kick in the teeth for the bereaved families who have already waited too long to get answers. “Rishi Sunak’s promise to rule with integrity and accountability has been left in tatters. The government is further delaying the investigation and clogging up the courts’ time, all to prevent Sunak and his fellow Tories from having to publish their messages. The Covid Inquiry said further information would be provided on the judicial review at the preliminary hearing at 10.30am on Tuesday June 6. Zoe Crowther is a reporter for CSW’s sister title PoliticsHome, where this story first appearance

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.civilserviceworld.com/professions/article/boris-johnson-covid-inquiry-whatsapps-cabinet-office-legal-action-judicial-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos