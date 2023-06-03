Imran Khan’s political games leave him isolated as the Pakistani army destroys the party | Imran Khan





In recent days, Imran Khan has cut an increasingly isolated figure. Since the former Pakistani prime minister was freed from prison after a brief but explosive arrest attempt last month, his return has been marked by a mass exodus of his party’s senior leadership on a scale that has surprised even his detractors.

Late Thursday evening, Pervez Khattak, the former chief minister and defense minister, became the latest high-profile resignation from the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. He followed the path of Khan’s former finance minister, his former human rights minister, his former information minister and his former shipping minister, all of whom resigned from their posts. management or have completely left the PTI in recent weeks. Dozens of other federal and state ministers have followed suit.

Most of those who did not defect are now behind bars. On Thursday evening, PTI Chairman Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who recently said he would support Khan in these difficult times, was arrested by anti-terror police at his home in Lahore. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Khan’s former foreign minister, remains in jail after his arrest in May, along with several other key ministers and thousands of grassroots PTI members.

Analysts hardly wonder who is orchestrating the arrests and resignations. Since Khan’s relationship with the all-powerful military establishment crumbled and led to his fall from power, he has gone on a crusade against the army leadership. He accused them of having attempted to assassinate him and of being behind his arrest in May, before he was released when the court declared his detention illegal.

In response, analysts and PTI members say, the army chief is now trying to systematically break up the Khans party, before arresting and bringing him to trial in a military tribunal. The likelihood that Khan will be allowed to contest Pakistan’s next elections, scheduled for October, is seen by most as very slim.

This dramatic crackdown is a clear strategy by the military to break down all the support structures Khan has, said Avinash Paliwal, associate professor of international relations at Soas University London. Once those structures are gone, Khan is next.

Yet despite Khans’ claims that this is a crackdown never seen before in Pakistan’s history, Paliwal said it was instead a continuation of a pattern by the army that has marred the country’s path to democracy since 1958, when the first military coup took place.

Since then, the military has steadily asserted itself as Pakistan’s most powerful political actor, either through direct rule or by controlling and organizing things behind the scenes. All the most powerful political parties in the country have been victims of military repressions and arrests. Before Khan, it was Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, who in 2017, after falling out with the military, was ousted from power and imprisoned for corruption, like many others before. him.

Nawaz Sharif speaking in Islamabad in 2017, the year he was ousted by the military. Photograph: Faisal Mahmood/Reuters

It’s not an anomaly, it’s something the military does occasionally whenever it feels it needs to tame a civilian political outlet that’s getting too big for its boots, Paliwal said. The army is the only party that rules the country.

Khan would not be the first prime minister to be tried by the military. In 1977 Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was overthrown in a military coup, tried under martial law and then executed.

The pressures on high-ranking figures, and even those at the bottom of the PTI ranks, have been strong. A senior party official who was arrested in May and has since resigned from the PTI has described being handed over by police to the notorious military agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

For me, they used several methods to pressure me to quit the party, but one of the worst was torture, he said, requesting anonymity for fear of the military. They tied my feet and hung me upside down and I was like a punching bag for them. They beat me with sticks and punched me and kicked me.

They called my family and threatened them and told me they would pick up my kids and the whole family if I didn’t leave the party. The offer I was made was that if I left PTI I would get relief. I knew there was no other way.

Even the lowest echelons of the party described the pressures they were under from the military, with many accused of having taken part in the violent riots and demonstrations which broke out on May 9 after the arrest of Khan. Homes and army headquarters were among the buildings attacked in the violence.

Since then, the military and the government have described it as a black day for Pakistan and have vowed to bring down all the force of the state on those who participated, while accusing Khan of being the mastermind. . Those who participated, and even those who had just joined the party, were arrested by the thousands and charged with terrorism offences, some facing trial in military courts.

People on the streets of Peshawar during the May 9 protests. Photography: Hussain Ali/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

The brother of a PTI youth wing leader said his entire family had been in hiding since May 9, after their home was raided and constantly harassed by police. He said he had been estranged from his wife and newborn baby for almost a month.

Why are they harassing me or my parents just because my brother is in the PTI leadership? he said. We have received indirect messages to leave PTI if you do not want to be in this situation. This is the worst political situation I have seen in my life.

Human rights groups have expressed concern that the military is turning to its other notorious strategy of intimidation for those aligned with the PTI or opposed to the military: disappearances.

Pro-PTI journalist Imran Riaz Khan has been missing since May 11. On Sunday, Murad Akbar, the brother of a former adviser to Imran Khan, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, was arrested at the family home and has not been seen since, with police denying any knowledge of his whereabouts.

We all know who is responsible, said Mirza Shahzad Akbar, who is in the UK and no longer a member of the PTI, but is named as a defendant in one of the main corruption cases against Khan. My brother has no political involvement. Pursuing my brother and kidnapping him is putting pressure on me.

On Thursday evening, prominent lawyer and rights activist Jibran Nasir, who was an outspoken critic of the military, was arrested by unidentified men in Karachi, according to his wife.

Lawyer Jibran Nasir, who was arrested by unidentified men in Karachi, his wife said. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Yet despite all the pressure, the scale of defections and the speed of the PTI’s collapse exceeded that of any other party that faced similar repression. Analysts say this is a reflection of the ideological weakness of the PTI under Khan, which failed to build any institutions within the party and relied solely on its own populist appeal to hold it together.

There had been growing frustration at the political games of Khans. Although his public crusade has been to demand a general election as soon as possible, according to former PTI leaders and confirmed by Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Khan twice torpedoed behind the scenes coalition bids to the power to organize elections.

Imran Khan: Who is the man dividing Pakistan? explanatory video

The first offer came in May last year and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had even written his resignation speech, but after the government approached Khan with the election proposal, he announced his long protest march. Not wanting to appear as if they were bowing to pressure, the government canceled the plan.

Then, in Supreme Court-mandated negotiations between the PTI and the government in early May, the government offered to dissolve parliament by July and hold elections by the end of September. Senior PTI leaders present at the meeting were enthusiastic, but after a phone call with Khan they were told to reject the plan and appeared visibly discouraged according to those involved in the negotiations.

As confidence in Khan’s loyalty to his party members has waned, few at the higher levels of the PTI have shown themselves willing to stand up to the military and face the likely drastic consequences, choosing instead to do so. quit. A former senior party official has confirmed that several of those who quit are now in discussions for a plan to rebuild the PTI minus Khan to save the party.

It’s the bitter truth [that] Khan does not care about his employees and loved ones and what they are going through or facing, he said. All those who knew him closely know that he thinks only of himself. Khan is a great narcissist.

