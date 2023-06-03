Boris Johnson will give unredacted WhatsApp messages directly to Covid inquiry

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would give the Covid-19 inquiry Friday his unredacted WhatsApp messages shared with the Cabinet Office, in a swipe at Rishi Sunak.

Johnson added in a letter to inquest chair Baroness Heather Hallett that he would like to hand over other relevant documents, including correspondence from his old cell phone, if he can access them.

The decision to bypass the Cabinet Office will be a blow to the Sunaks government, which said on Thursday it would take legal action, on confidentiality grounds, against the inquiry to prevent the unredacted publication of what it considers as unambiguously irrelevant elements.

The material in question relates to WhatsApp messages sent by Johnson while he was Prime Minister during the Covid pandemic; Hallett argued that she should decide whether the material is relevant or not.

Johnson said in his letter that he was more than willing to help. You have rightly decided to spare no effort in your search for the truth about government decision-making during the pandemic, he wrote.

However, Johnson has yet to hand over all of his records. It emerged on Thursday that Johnson had only forwarded WhatsApp messages for the period after May 2021, when the former prime minister announced the Covid investigation.

The Cabinet Office said Johnson acquired a new phone after a major security flaw was discovered in his old device in April 2021, more than a year after Covid hit Britain.

Johnson’s allies say the former prime minister will hand over relevant old messages if the phone can be safely reactivated.

Johnson also said in his letter that he would give Hallett directly about 40 WhatsApp conversations dating from May 2021, which he had previously given to the Cabinet Office.

Government insiders have pointed out that it is unclear whether those approximately 40 messages represent a complete record of all the material sought by the Hallett investigation.

Johnson said in his letter he understood the government’s decision to take legal action against the investigation, but argued he was unwilling to let his material become a test case for others .

While Johnson said he no longer had physical access to his notebooks as they had been removed by the Cabinet Office, he said he had asked the department to turn them over to the inquiry as well.

If the government chooses not to, I will request that they be returned to my office so that I can provide them directly to you, he added.

The Covid inquiry did not provide an official response to Johnson’s letter.

Sunak’s reluctance to hand over all the documents Hallett requested allowed opposition parties to suggest the prime minister had something to hide.

While serving as chancellor during the pandemic, Sunak was skeptical of lockdowns, warning of the economic damage they would cause. He also championed the controversial Eat Out to Help Out program.

Labor says Sunak is trying to stop Johnson’s WhatsApp messages from being published because the Prime Minister fears Hallett will later demand that he hand over his own messages, as well as those of other serving ministers.

Meanwhile, a government minister has admitted that Sunak’s legal action is likely to fail.

George Freeman, science minister, told the BBC the courts would likely consider Hallett to have every right and power to decide what she wanted.

Freeman, speaking on the BBC Question time Thursday evening disagreed with suggestions that the legal ruling was a cynical waste of time, adding that it would clarify the need to protect the privacy of ministers and officials.

But he added: I have absolutely very little doubt that the courts will find that Baroness Hallett will decide what evidence she thinks is relevant and then move on.

Former Downing Street chief of staff Lord Gavin Barwell claimed on Friday the government was making a big mistake on this, telling the BBC: It is important that we get to the truth.

Recommended

For a further reminder of the controversy that continues to plague Johnson, the Cabinet Office referred the former prime minister to the police last month over potential further breaches of coronavirus restrictions while at Number 10.

Johnson vehemently denies any rules were broken and his allies have suggested there was an attempt to smear him. Relations between the former Prime Minister and Sunak are icy.

Johnson’s supporters say he wants to keep his options open for a possible return as Tory leader, although very few Tory MPs believe there is any prospect of that before an election due next year .

However, if Sunak loses the election and the Tories are thrust into another leadership race, Johnson’s name will likely emerge as a potential candidate.