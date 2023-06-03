Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be sworn in today as President of Turkey





Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to be sworn in as Turkey’s head of state on Saturday after winning a historic run-off, securing another five years in power amid the country’s growing economic difficulties. The inauguration in parliament will be followed by an elaborate ceremony at Erdogan’s palace in Ankara, which will be attended by many world leaders. Ambassador Virander Paul will represent India at the ceremony. Erdogan’s victory Despite an economic crisis and heavy criticism following a devastating earthquake, Erdogan emerged victorious in the May 28 second round against a powerful opposition coalition. The tragic earthquake claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people. Official results reveal that Erdogan won 52.18% of the vote, while his secular rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu won 47.82%. The election defeat has raised doubts about the future of Kemal Kilicdaroglu as leader of the CHP party, which formed the unified opposition coalition. The newly elected members of the Turkish parliament On Saturday, the president is expected to unveil his new cabinet. According to media speculation, former finance minister Mehmet Simsek, who has long opposed Erdogan’s unorthodox policies, could be included. Newly elected Turkish MPs began their swearing-in on Friday, following the May 14 elections, which Erdogan also attended. Erdogan’s alliance holds a majority in the 600-seat parliament. The challenges facing Erdogan Turkey’s longest-serving leader now faces significant and immediate challenges in his third term, mainly due to a slowing economy and strained foreign policy relations with the West. AFP reports that geopolitical strategist Matt Gertken of BCA Research suggests the election is “Turkey’s recent pursuit of an independent foreign policy.” “This policy aims to extract maximum economic and strategic benefits from Eastern and autocratic states while preventing a permanent severance of relations with Western democracies,” he added. Gertken also predicted that “tensions with the West are likely to rise again in this framework, now that Erdogan has a new mandate.” Solving the country’s economic problems will be Erdogan’s top priority as inflation currently stands at 43.70%, partly attributed to his unorthodox policy of cutting interest rates to boost growth. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will attend Erdogan’s inauguration and engage in talks with him. Meanwhile, NATO allies are eagerly awaiting Ankara’s approval of Sweden’s request to join the US-led defense alliance ahead of the July summit. Erdogan has been reluctant to accept the request, accusing Sweden of harboring “terrorists” affiliated with the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Ankara and its Western allies classify as a terrorist group.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/recep-tayyip-erdogan-to-take-oath-of-office-as-turkeys-president-today-599960 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos